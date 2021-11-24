Netflix’s Selling Sunset has been renewed for two more seasons, and thankfully, the popular reality show’s fourth season arrived just in time for Thanksgiving. Though the Selling Sunset Season 5 release date is currently unknown, cast members have assured fans not to worry — our favorite Sunset realtors are apparently returning sooner than we think.

Here’s everything you need to know about Season 5 of Selling Sunset.

Selling Sunset Season 5 Cast

Newcomers Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela joined the cast in Season 4, and chances are they will appear in Season 5. As for original Selling Sunset cast members Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, and Christine Quinn, Netflix already confirmed they’ll return for more drama. In addition, Mary’s husband, Romain Bonnet, and Davina Potratz will appear alongside Brett and Jason Oppenheim, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, and Heather Rae El Moussa in Season 5, according to a Netflix press release from March.

Selling Sunset Season 5 Premiere Date

In May, Mary shared an Instagram photo with the cast back in the office. In the caption, she wrote, “We’re back baby! Selling Sunset Season 4 & 5 coming to you so so sooooon!!!” Season 5 is already done filming, so the wait won’t be long.

Season 1 debuted in 2019, and Seasons 2 and 3 were both released in 2020. With Season 4 scheduled to stream on Nov. 24, Season 5 could make its way to Netflix in 2022, which is the same year Selling the O.C. is set to premiere, per People.

Selling Sunset Season 5 Storylines

It’s anyone’s guess what Season 5 storylines we’ll end up discussing for weeks on end. But loyal viewers of the series are already used to the emotional ups and downs, which seem to get more intense with each season. “Without giving too much away, I think people can be deceptive,” Mary told Cosmopolitan UK about the fourth season. With recent developments from Chrishell and Jason’s blossoming relationship to news of two forthcoming Sunset spinoffs, the opportunities for new alliances, bigger fights, and potential crossovers are endless for Season 5.

This post will be updated with more information about the Selling Sunset Season 5 cast, premiere date, and trailer when available.