Chris Hemsworth Is One Funny Superhero — Just Ask His Wife

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth appeared at the premiere of his new film Thor: Love and Thunder in Sydney, Australia, alongside his wife, Elsa Pataky and their twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, 8. The couple, who also have a 10-year-old daughter, India Rose, were the ultimate proud parents as they posed with their boys. And it wasn’t only the premiere that was a family affair, as Hemsworth has since revealed that his three children make an appearance in the Marvel superhero film. While India Rose plays a character called Love, Hemsworth’s twin sons share the role of a younger him. The actor referred to the experience as “really cool,” explaining that his kids "really wanted to be in it.” Meanwhile, Hemsworth’s wife Pataky has plenty of her own impressive screen credits. Read on for everything there is to know about the actor, who just so happens to be married to Thor IRL.

Hemsworth and Pataky were introduced by talent agent William Ward in mid-2010. They were married in December of that same year. Hailing from Madrid, Pataky, 45, has enjoyed much success as a model and actor. She got her big Hollywood break when she was cast as Elena Neves in the Fast & Furious movie franchise. She appeared in Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious alongside Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Interestingly, the whole Hemsworth clan has appeared in the Thor films. Pataky was a stand-in for lead actor Natalie Portman in the post-credits scene for Thor: The Dark World. And in 2018, she played lead character Adrielle Cuthbert in Australian TV series Tidelands, which gained international attention on Netflix. However, due to poor reviews, it was cancelled after one season.

Elsa and Chris were joined by their twin boys, Sasha and Tristan, on the red carpet Getty Images/Lisa Maree Williams /Stringer

This isn’t the first high-profile relationship for Pataky. She dated Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody from 2006 to 2009. While Brody is somewhat less high profile on social media, Hemsworth and Pataky have nailed the art of how to be active on Instagram whilst part of an A-list couple. The duo often share sweet posts celebrating one another’s achievements. Pataky marked her husband’s birthday last year by posting a series of photos of them having fun with each other. She captioned the upload: “Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever. You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness.” And Hemsworth is known to be somewhat of a prankster, too, just check out the video below.