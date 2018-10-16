Chris Hughes first rose to fame during his time in the Love Island villa back in 2017, where he coupled up with Olivia Attwood. The pair have since gone their separate ways and dated various high-profile people in the years since, but who is Chris Hughes dating right now?

Well, before we dig into what's happening now, let me give you a quick rundown of Hughes' relationship history.

Hughes finished Love Island 2017 in third with Attwood, but the couple eventually broke up on their reality show Crackin’ On in March 2018.

Following the split, Hughes confirmed he was dating Made in Chelsea’s Emily Blackwell in April 2018, as OK! reports, and the pair kept fans well informed about their dates all over the beautiful Gloucestershire countryside on Instagram. Their romance appears to have lasted only a few months, however.

In January 2019, Hughes confirmed that he and Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson were an item, and appeared in her BBC Special Odd One Out the following September. Sadly, the couple parted ways in April this year, and, speaking to Vicky Pattinson on her podcast The Secret To a few months later, Hughes revealed he was left heartbroken by the split.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

As for his dating life now, though, lockdown has taken somewhat of a hit. “I feel completely useless with women! This whole lockdown thing takes you a step back,” he said on Pattinson's podcast. “[It] feels like it’s gone on for so long. I’ll be alright, I’ll get straight back into it.”

And it seems like he has as, a month after the podcast, Hughes has been spotted out with model Mary Bedford. Both have yet to comment or confirm that they’re an item, but pictures published by The Sun appear to show the pair kissing and walking arm in arm together.