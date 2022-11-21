England’s Conor Gallagher & His Partner Have The Cutest Puppy

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is in full swing and the 26-man squad features some of England’s most popular players, including Jack Grealish and Mason Mount. There are some new faces, too, including Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher. The 22-year-old made his debut for the England squad during the World Cup qualifiers, helping the team secure a place in the tournament. But who’s been supporting Gallagher during his journey to Qatar? Who is Conor Gallagher dating?

Gallagher has been dating Aine May Kennedy for three years, having started dating in 2018. They currently live together in London’s Chelsea with their Chow Chow puppy, Freddy. Born in County Cork, Ireland, 23-year-old Kennedy moved to London to pursue a career as a professional dancer. She found work as a model in the process and is now an influencer for Pulse Model Agency. Kennedy shares her luxurious life on Instagram to her over 44k followers, from trips abroad with Gallagher to places like Paris, Portugal, and Hollywood, as well as copious amounts of adorable snaps of their dog Freddy.

While Kennedy is often seen in the stands at Selhurst Park supporting her beau, it doesn’t look like she’s travelled out with Gallagher to Qatar. She reposted a pic of the footballer on her Instagram reel with the caption “missss you sm”. Instead, it seems that Kennedy will share her love and support back home with their pup Freddy.

The call to play for England at the 2022 World Cup was quite a surprise for Gallagher, given his recent performance with Chelsea. “I’ve not played consistent football with Chelsea and, as a team, Chelsea have not played great this season,” the midfielder said of Southgate’s decision to put him on the roster. But the footballer feels he “can bring energy going forward and defensively” on the pitch “in whatever position the manager plays” him.

Writing for England’s World Cup diary, Gallagher shared his gratitude to Southgate for “showing belief” in him as a player, adding that he’ll “always train as well as I can and always be there if called upon … whether I’m on the bench, playing or whatever it is, I will always try to do my job as best I can and try to help the team.”