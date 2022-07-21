For the past five years, Daniel Kaluuya has been solidifying his place as one of the young actors to watch. After bursting onto the scene in Jordan Peele’s directorial debut Get Out, the British actor has appeared in a string of hits including Black Panther and Peele’s 2022 film Nope. He even picked up an Oscar in 2021 for his work in Judas and the Black Messiah. It’s clear that the young star is only at the beginning of a brilliant career on screen.

But what about behind the scenes? So far, Kaluuya has kept his personal life pretty private — especially when it comes to romance. While Kaluuya has never publicly spoken about his dating life, for several years, the actor has been attending red carpet events with fellow actor Amandla Crichlow.

Who Is Daniel Kaluuya Dating?

Kaluuya is incredibly private about his dating life and has never spoken about his relationship status. In fact, in a 2022 interview on Amelia Dimoldenberg’s Chicken Shop Date series, she jokingly asked him, “Would you say you have time for a girlfriend right now?” to which the actor laughed awkwardly and replied, “I don’t know — uh — yeah.”

Nevertheless, all signs suggest that the Nope actor is indeed dating Amandla Crichlow.

We don’t know exactly when or where where Kaluuya and Chriclow first met, but the pair were first linked in 2017 when they appeared together at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Since then, they’ve appeared together at numerous red carpet events, including the 2018 Golden Globes, the Black Panther premiere, the SAG Awards and the 90th Academy Awards. The couple were also spotted at the afterparty for the film Queen & Slim in 2019.

Daniel Kaluuya at the 2022 Academy Awards red carpet Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After one event, makeup artist Amber Amos event posted a sweet photo of the couple, writing, “It’s Date night somewhere.. for someone, right?” seemingly confirming the pair’s relationship.

Not only are this pair apparently dating, they also work together. In 2019, Crichlow began working as a producer at Kaluuya’s production company, 59%, as Deadline later reported. “Over the years, I’ve been blessed to make work that speaks to audiences I identify with whilst pushing the envelope on what’s possible,” Kaluuya said at the time. “59% will be the home to continue that in a producorial capacity, to bridge the gap between the next wave of storytellers and studios.”

In 2021, The Guardian reported that the pair were working together on a film called The Kitchen and a live action film of Barney — “a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, [who] disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood,” as Kaluuya said. It seems that he and Crichlow share the same approach to filmmaking and storytelling.

Who Is Amandla Crichlow?

Daniel Kaluuya and Jordan Peele during the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2018 Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Amandla Crichlow may not be a household name, this British actress-producer comes from a fascinating background.

Crichlow is the daughter of Frank Crichlow, a famous British Civil Rights activist whose Trinidadian restaurant the Mangrove in London’s Notting Hill became a hub for the Mangrove 9 during the Civil Rights movement of the 1970s after a series of racist attacks on the restaurant. You may also remember Frank as one of the main characters in Steve McQueen’s Small Axe instalment Mangrove.

Crichlow also has a famous sister, Lenora Crichlow, known for her roles in Fast Girls, Doctor Who, Suspects, Black Mirror and The Bill.

Like Kaluuya, Crichlow has experience both on and off the screen. As an actress, she has appeared in Prime Suspect 7: The Final Act, Holby City, The Bill and two short films. She’s also worked behind the scenes as a producer, script consultant and production coordinator for U.K. shows such as The Good Karma Hopsital, Decline And Fall, and Curfew. According to public tax records, Crichlow was also the director of a production company named Mangrove Productions (presumably named after her father’s famous restaurant) from 2016 to 2018.

While we don’t know much about Amandla Crichlow, she clearly comes from an incredible family. As showrunner and write Amanda Parris once tweeted, “Someone confirm before I start stanning this Black Brit royalty romance.” We are definitely already stanning these two.