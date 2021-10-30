Eleanor Tomlinson’s Love Life Is A Bit Of A Mystery

Fans probably know her best as Demelza in BBC’s Poldark. Or, if we’re really throwing it back, for her role in the classic coming-of-age film, Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging. Now Eleanor Tomlinson is back in new BBC show: The Outlaws. Penned by Stephen Merchant, the comic crime thriller follows seven strangers forced to complete a community service sentence in Bristol. Tomlinson plays Gabby, a rich influencer stumbling her way through life. Whether there’s romance on the cards for her character remains to be seen, but what about Tomlinson’s own love life? Is she dating anyone?

Tomlinson’s relationship status is a bit of a mystery at present. In February 2020, the actor went Instagram official with with rugby player Will Owen, by sharing a Valentine Day’s snap. Later that year, she told the Overrated Everything podcast about her experience isolating with Owen’s family in Coventry during the pandemic. She said, “We’re just having a real laugh. Just sitting out in the garden doing a lot of drinking.”

But since then the pair have not shared any pictures together on social media and Tomlinson’s Valentine’s Day post has been taken down. The actor has made no public statement about a split, so it’s not clear if she is still with Owen. Whether she has decided to keep her relationship entirely private or the couple have gone their separate ways remains a mystery.

As stated, Tomlinson is probably best known to British viewers for her role in BBC period drama Poldark. She starred alongside Aidan Turner who played the titular character. While some viewers were quietly rooting for the chemistry with her on-screen husband, Turner, to translate off screen, it was actually his stunt double that caught her eye. Tomlinson began dating Ben Atkinson in 2015 but they called it quits in June 2017.

While there’s never been any romantic connection between Tomlinson and Turner, they became good friends during their time on Poldark. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2019, Tomlinson spoke about their bond, “There’s a lot of love between us and a lot of respect. I’ve spent every day for six months with him for the past five years… you do form this bond. We’ve been each other’s support network and that shows. We have a real commitment to each other. We lean on each other to get through it.”

Although Turner has been vocal about avoiding dating a co-star, telling the Irish Mail on Sunday, “There's nothing like going out with somebody who doesn't even care what you're doing, let alone have anything to say about it”, Tomlinson doesn’t seem to share the same view. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Tomlinson struck up a romance with Poldark co-star Harry Richardson, who played Drake Carne.

She also previously dated her Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging co-star Sean Bourk back in 2008.