Elizabeth Debicki is the star of many of your favorite TV shows and movies: she rose to fame as Jordan Baker in The Great Gatsby, starred in the 2018 crime thriller Widows, and now will be portraying the late Princess Diana of Wales in the new season of The Crown. You’d probably be able to pick her out of any room simply because of her strikingly similar features to Di, but beyond that and her compelling roles on screen, it’s likely you don’t know much about Debicki’s personal life — and that is by design.

In 2018, she told Vogue Australia that she doesn’t have social media because of its intrusive nature that detracts from her work. “I’ve always been a private person,” she told the outlet. “I feel like the thing I want out in the world is my work and I’ve always believed — and it’s the way I approach my work — that me and the work are separate. I think that people with social media can blur it so beautifully, and I respect that, but it’s not really how I am and I just want the work to speak and people to receive it the way they will without anything influencing it. I just want people to know me for my work.”

Given her focus on living a private lifestyle, Debicki is not very open about her personal life and has not publicly dated anyone — though there have been rumors that she dated her The Night Manager co-star Tom Hiddleston. She said “it was almost impossible not to fall completely in love” with the Loki star during filming, but the relationship was never confirmed. When The Guardian asked her if she was dating anyone in a 2016 interview, she responded with a coy answer. “Have I got a boyfriend-slash-girlfriend? That’s very liberal of you. I don’t want to say anything. I’m really private,” she answered, avoiding any mention of the Marvel actor.

Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Debicki attend an event together in 2016. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Living the life of an actor, where you are jumping from city to city for different gigs, has also weighed on her personal life. “As an actor, you’re nomadic,” she told The Guardian. “You never settle. And that can be very trying on the sense of self, when who you feel you are shifts all the time.”

While she won’t be naming a boyfriend publicly any time soon, Debicki (who stands at 6’3”) said that height would never be an issue in her relationship and that she’s focused on other aspects of a connection. “I've dated shorter men and it's not been a problem, but what I'm really looking for is a normal, honest, real person. I like intelligence,” she told the Brampton Guardian in 2016. “I think it's the most attractive thing in a human being and when you meet someone you can have an intelligent conversation with, well, that's what life's all about really. And obviously, a well-cut suit is great too.”