Florence Pugh Was Pictured Holding Hands With A Certain Someone

Don’t Worry Darling’s lead actor Florence Pugh has sparked fresh dating rumours after being spotted spending time with an unfamiliar face on Valentine’s Day in London. The Celebrity gossip site Deux Moi claims that the man in question is a “normie” called Charlie Gooch, who does not work in the entertainment industry, and says that the pair originally know each other from school in Oxford. Though as a note of slight caution, the website specialises in reporting on “rumours and conjecture, not facts.” Pugh attended the independent Wychwood School and St Edward's School growing up.

Pugh and Gooch were previously spotted leaving London’s Claridges hotel together in Dec. 2022 the morning after the British Fashion Awards, and following an after-party that continued into the early hours. On their latest outing on Feb. 14 2023, meanwhile, the pair enjoyed a glass of wine together, and were photographed holding hands and embracing. Bustle has approached representatives of Pugh for comment.

Pugh previously dated Scrubs star Zach Braff. The former couple first made things “official” in April 2020 after months of speculation, and adopted a dog called Billie together during the course of their two-year relationship. They quietly parted ways at some point in 2022, with Pugh telling Harper’s Bazaar: “We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on.”

Despite their split, however, the pair have remained on very good terms and continue to speak highly of each other. Pugh is also starring in A Good Person, an upcoming drama directed and written by her ex.