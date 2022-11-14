James Maddison’s Girlfriend Celebrated His England Success In The Cutest Way

On Nov. 20, the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar, and the hopes of a nation rest on Gareth Southgate’s England squad as they set out to bring football home. Throughout the tournament, all eyes will be on the likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling as they take to the pitch on the world's stage. Among the 2022 England team is Leicester midfielder, James Maddison, who was recently selected for Southgate's World Cup squad. But, what is there to know about the player’s life away from the game, and who is James Maddison’s partner?

As per The Sun, Maddison is currently in a relationship with his longtime partner, Kennedy Alexa. The pair reportedly began dating in 2020, and eventually confirmed their relationship on Christmas Day that same year on Instagram. Alexa has enjoyed a successful modelling career, having previously worked for the online boutique Princess Polly and the American swimwear brand Montce.

English-born Alexa previously lived in Los Angeles, before moving back to the UK in 2020. The following year, in July 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, son Leo Cruz. Announcing the birth on Instagram, Alexa wrote that she and Maddison were “on cloud nine” and had “never felt a love like it.” Alongside an adorable snap of the newborn, Maddison also wrote in a caption at the time, “Welcome to the world son. I love you with all my heart.” Paying tribute to Alexa, the England player added: “You were amazing sweetheart.”

Although the couple tends to keep details of their relationship mostly private, Alexa did express her excitement at Maddison being selected for the England World Cup squad. “I could not be more proud,” the model wrote on her Instagram Stories in Nov. 2022. “You deserve it my love. Crying happy tears.”