JoJo Siwa & Kylie Prew Reportedly “Split Weeks Ago”

JoJo Siwa has been riding a wave of high-scoring performances on Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, but her love life is reportedly facing a major hardship. After officially dating for nine months, Siwa and Kylie Prew “split weeks ago,” a source told E! News on Oct. 25.

“JoJo is focusing on the competition and giving her all,” another insider recently told Us Weekly. “While it’s a rough time for her, she’s handling DWTS very professionally and still putting on a smile and giving 100 percent. She doesn’t want to let down her fans.”

Less than a month after publicly coming out, Siwa announced the relationship in February, though she opted not to share Prew’s identity until their four-week anniversary. While she attended Siwa’s first few live Dancing with the Stars shows, Prew has been noticeably absent from the audience in recent weeks. Us Weekly reported that some of the show’s cast members became aware of the split before fans, who suspected Siwa may have split from Prew following some cryptic Instagram posts.

Two days before her final public appearance with Prew at Disneyland on Oct. 11, Siwa posted footage from a DWTS rehearsal and wrote, “This has been a WEEK. My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not only work but also personal life.” Later in the caption, she added, “Even though this week has been one of the hardest in my life for so many different reasons, it’s also been one of the best. I’m thankful for every time I smiled this week and every time I smiled in the last 18 years.”

Speaking about her Oct. 12 performance on DWTS’ Disney Villains night, Siwa told Us Weekly dancing has recently become an “escape” that helps her overcome tough emotions. “What goes on in my personal life every day is something. However, this week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before,” she said. “It’s tough and it’s tricky, but luckily I have really good people in my life. And I’m really lucky that every day this week I got to spend three hours with my best friend in rehearsals and we got to dance.”

Alongside a clip from the show’s Grease Night episode posted to her account on Oct. 19, Siwa expressed appreciation to her partner Jenna Johnson for “not only being the best mentor/pro ... but also being the best friend.” Potentially alluding to the breakup, she continued, “I’ve been through thick and thicker in the last few weeks and she’s been there for me every second that I need her to be!!”

Siwa opened up about the impact of long-distance dating on her relationship with Prew in April. “I. Don't. Like. Saying. Goodbye,” she captioned a tearful selfie posted to her Instagram Story, per E! News. In a follow-up post, she noted, “You guys are confused on why I was crying on my last Story. Nothing happened. We just are long distance, and we had to say goodbye today, and I'm sad.” (Siwa lives in Los Angeles, and based on her Instagram, Prew appears to live in Florida.)

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

In true breakup fashion, Siwa debuted a new brunette hairdo on Oct. 23 — though she cited Halloween as the reason for the change, writing on Instagram that she wanted to dress up as Johnson.