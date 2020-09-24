Jordyn Woods celebrated her 23rd birthday on Wednesday, Sept. 23, but it's not how she's marking the occasion that's making her trend on Twitter — it's who she's celebrating with. And no, it's not her former BFF Kylie Jenner. Eagle-eyed fans have spotted both several lavish gifts and a familiar rumored love interest on her Instagram Story, and they're convinced Jordyn Woods is dating Karl-Anthony Towns.

Although she hasn't commented on the speculation — Bustle reached out to the model, but did not receive an immediate response — Woods was openly cuddly with the NBA player on Instagram and they've been spotted out and about looking like more than friends, too. According to TMZ, the pair has been spotted hanging out numerous times around Los Angeles. And despite Woods having previously put Towns in the friend zone, commenting on Instagram in August that Towns "is like a brother to me," based on the way he's touching her in his Instagram birthday message — captioned "Happy BDAY Queen," complete with the crown emoji — they seem to have pushed past that.

Woods later reposted his Instagram message, adding a heart emoji. She also reposted a playful snapshot of the couple posing in front of a car, shared by her younger sister Jodie Woods with the caption "parents," and a video of Towns sporting a "23" jersey similar to the one he gave Woods, but with her name written on the back. If that's not love and dedication, then what is?

Woods also showed off the lavish gifts she received for her birthday, including two Hermès Birkin bags (aka one of the most elusive and expensive designer bags out there) and a crystal-covered Chanel clutch. She also got an autographed jersey from Michael Jordan, whose jersey number just happens to be "23," which aligns with Jordan turning 23 on the 23rd. The model tagged Towns in the video, all but confirmed that he was responsible for the lavish gifts. And fans couldn't be happier.

Despite being in the public eye for years thanks to her former association with Jenner and the entire Kardashian family, Woods' dating history is a bit of a mystery. In fact, the most well known part of her romantic life is arguably the scandal that broke her friendship with Jenner. In March 2019, Tristan Thompson reportedly cheated on then-girlfriend and Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian with Woods at a house party. However, the model insisted that she was never "intimate" with Thompson and repeatedly apologized for what did happen. "On the way out, he did kiss me... no passion, no nothing, it was a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out," she said on Red Table Talk.

If the rumors are true, Towns would be Woods' first major public relationship.