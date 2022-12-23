Madelyn Cline Has Made A Major Lifestyle Change

With the second instalment of Daniel Craig-starring whodunnit Glass Onion: Knives Out hitting Netflix on Dec 23, a whole new cast are about to get stuck into the world of murder mysteries. Alongside the likes of Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, and Wes Anderson-regular Edward Norton, Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline will also appear as Whiskey, the girlfriend of men's rights activist and billionaire Miles Bron. But the question is, who is the U.S actor dating in real life?

Regarding herself as a “very private person,” the actor hasn’t revealed too much about whether she’s dating anybody new. We also know that Cline isn’t single, though. A new profile in The Cut confirms that Cline currently lives in Malibu “with her boyfriend and dogs” as of Dec. 2022.

Eagle-eyed fans did spot a mystery man popping up in one of her holiday snaps in November this year. Though Cline later removed the tag, the original post pointed to the American singer-songwriter Jackson Guthy, leading some to wonder if the pair were romantically linked. Incidentally, the artist has been spotted out and about with Cline several times this year already — though it should be said that the pair haven’t confirmed if they’re dating.

Previously, Cline was in a relationship with her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes, who played her on-screen love interest John B Routledge in the teen drama. The couple reportedly split last year, though they have continued acting opposite each other in the Netflix show. “We’re both professionals,” Cline told W Magazine, addressing the topic of working so closely with her ex. “We always have been since day one. Outer Banks is a big family, and at the end of the day, we show up, we’re professional, and we do our jobs.”

Speaking about her deliberate choice to take a somewhat step back from social media this year, Cline told Glamour: “It's important for me to remember that with my socials I’m incredibly blessed. But at the same time, sometimes it can get very loud, so I have to turn it off and listen to myself for a second and be present in the moment.”