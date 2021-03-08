BAFTA Rising Star Nominee Morfydd Clark Gets Imposter Syndrome Too

Welsh actor Morfydd Clark is amongst this year's talented nominees for the BAFTA Rising Star Award. The 31-year-old caused a stir following her lead role in the psychological thriller, Saint Maud, where she played 'a pious nurse' who becomes dangerously obsessed with saving the soul of her dying patient. After successfully creeping viewers out in the 2019 movie, the actor is now one of the UK's most sought-after stars, but who is Morfydd Clark?

Clark is no stranger to both the TV and movie screen (and the horror genre ) having starred in Pride Prejudice and Zombies, as well as TV series The Alienist, His Dark Materials, and BBC's Dracula. More recently, she took on a challenging role in The Personal History Of David Copperfield, starring Dev Patel, where she played both Copperfield's fiancee and his mother (you have to watch it to understand). Meanwhile, for the past year, the rising star has been in New Zealand working on the Amazon TV adaption of Lord Of The Rings, where she'll be playing elf Galadriel.

As Clark's career continues to gain traction, the actor has been open about her ADHD diagnosis at the age of seven, admitting in a recent interview that "‘in the acting world, my ADHD tendencies are seen as charming."

Clark was born in Sweden but moved to Wales at age two and, per The Guardian, the actor struggled with conventional schooling before attending "a very kind school with lots of people with ADHD or autism."

It was with encouragement from her mother and teachers that she decided to try acting and was later accepted to the National Youth Theatres of both Wales and Great Britain, and the Welsh National Youth Opera. Morfydd eventually moved to London to attend drama school, before appearing in a number of high-profile theatre roles, including Juliet opposite Freddie Fox's Romeo at Sheffield's Crucible.

After her BAFTA nomination, Clark admitted that the news was "mind-blowing" but for fans of the actor, the acknowledgment was more than due.

Speaking to Empire, she admitted to having some "imposter syndrome" especially when it comes to her upcoming LOTR role.

“You have imposter syndrome with every job you get, and at times you have to be like, ‘Look, I’m not being rational, I do deserve to get this job’ she said in the interview. "But I think with this, not having imposter syndrome would make you mad, because it is so ridiculous for it to have turned out this way,” she says. “I’m trying to normalise elements of it to maintain my sanity, while not losing my sanity by normalising it too much, because it isn’t normal!”