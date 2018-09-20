Olivia Cooke Used Instagram As A Dating App During Lockdown

As the first Game Of Thrones prequel to grace the screen, House Of The Dragon features a crop of new talent in Westeros, including Olivia Cooke, who plays a young Alicent Hightower. The daughter of the Hand of the King, Alicent is described as “the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms.” It’s a pretty big role to fill, but Cooke has had plenty of experience in the spotlight having already worked with Steven Spielberg in her early 20s on Ready Player One. But who cheering the actor on behind-the-scenes in a romantic capacity? Here’s what we know about who Olivia Cooke is dating.

During her Ready Player One era, the actor was reportedly dating Girls star Christopher Abbot, per Hollywood Mast, though the relationship seemingly came to an end in 2020. She was then spotted holding hands with her Pixie co-star Ben Hardy, with pictures being shared by the Daily Mail. According to The Sun, their relationship “fizzled out” during lockdown. “They’re at pivotal points in their acting careers and just couldn’t make it work,” a source reportedly told the newspaper. Cooke very briefly referenced it during an interview with W magazine, calling it “a massive break-up” that preceded her audition for House Of The Dragon.

Since then, Cooke joined Instagram for the sole purpose of dating, telling Square Mile she joined during lockdown because she “was lonely and single at the time” and thought she “could slide into someone’s DMs.” That experiment wasn’t so successful, “I used it as a dating app, very unsuccessfully. Didn’t really understand how it worked,” she said at the time, though she does continue to use it as a cultural touch point, limiting herself to 15 minutes a day, “I’ll go in, see what Jacinda Ardern’s doing, see what Bernie [Sanders]’s saying.”

Prior to becoming one of House of the Dragon’s main stars, Cooke Cooke's enjoyed plenty of Stateside success. Alongside her role in Stephen Spielberg's Ready Player One, she's appeared in the surreal Me and Earl And The Dying Girl, as well as the popular Netflix series Bates Motel. She also played Becky Sharp, one of the snakier of the Vanity Fair ladies in the 2018 ITV drama.