After watching the Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever, it’s likely that you might have a little crush on the film’s villain played by Tenoch Huerta. The Mexican actor is playing Namor, the ruler of the undersea nation Talocan that arises as a threat to Wakanda in the wake of King T’Challa’s passing. While Black Panther is Huerta’s breakout, audiences may recognize him from turns on Narcos: Mexico and The Forever Purge. But even as his Hollywood career becomes more mainstream, little is known about his personal life.

Based on his Instagram, it’s clear that Huerta fiercely values his privacy. His posts hint that he is currently single and is a father, but he closely guards the details. In a post from Nov. 29, 2021, Huerta captioned a photo of him holding two children with their faces digitally covered by a sticker lovingly. “This is the face of a man who already found the loves of his life and is not missing anything,” he wrote in Spanish. Bustle reached out to his reps for confirmation about his family and dating life but did not hear back in time for publication.

Even though Huerta doesn’t speak openly about his personal life openly, he does take pride in representing his culture in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “This is the first superhero with an Indigenous background, a Mesoamerican background,” Huerta told The Los Angeles Times. “It’s a brown-skinned guy. This ancient culture is in his roots. And he speaks like me. We are making history. I told them, ‘Let’s do something to be proud of.’”

Huerta applauded director Ryan Coogler for bringing authenticity to every aspect of the film by consulting Mayan culture and design experts to build out Namor’s backstory. “You can research whatever culture you want, but if you have people from that culture and they have that knowledge and experience — not just from books, but from being alive — the approach is totally different,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “That’s what inclusion means. It’s not just putting some brown-skinned people in front of the camera or giving them an important role. It’s how you’re creating the movie.”

Despite Namor being the villain of the film, Huerta found himself relating to his character. “He’s a guy who’s trying to protect his family,” he told The Los Angeles Times. “He’s protecting his culture. He’s protecting his city and the things that he loves the most: his memory, his legacy and his heritage. I think everybody, all around the world, can understand his motivations.”