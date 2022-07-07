Tessa Thompson Keeps Her Love Life Quiet — Even With Those Throuple Rumors

Tessa Thompson may be the breakout star of Thor: Love and Thunder (aside from Natalie Portman’s arms), but when it comes to her love life, things are a bit more quiet. The actor’s dating life has always been a topic of interest among fans, considering she’s been linked to a Grammy-nominated musician and one of her Thor co-stars (and his reported fiancée). While Thompson currently appears to be single, she is known to keep her love life elusive, rarely speaking on even the most eye-popping dating rumors.

Most recently, Twitter went wild in May 2021 when Thompson was spotted getting cozy with her Thor co-star Taika Waititi and singer Rita Ora, who had already been linked together a month prior, on a Sydney hotel balcony, prompting speculation that the trio were a throuple.

None of the stars ever commented on the rumors, but Ora and Waititi reportedly got engaged in June 2022, naturally quelling rumors that they were more than friends with Thompson.

Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson at a London screening of Thor: Love and Thunder on July 5, 2022. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment

On the same trip to Australia, Thompson was also photographed kissing model Zac Stenmark. They haven’t been seen together in more than a year, so their relationship status remains unclear.

Before then, Thompson had been linked to Janelle Monaé as far back as 2015, when she starred in the singer’s music video for “Yoga.” In 2018, she co-starred in Monaé’s short film Dirty Computer, which accompanied the Grammy-nominated album of the same name. That year, Thompson opened up about her close relationship with Monaé, and while she never directly confirmed they were dating, she didn’t deny the rumors either, explaining that she was torn between using her platform to make an outright declaration or retaining their privacy.

“It’s tricky, because Janelle and I are just really private people and we’re both trying to navigate how you reconcile wanting to have that privacy and space, and also wanting to use your platform and influence,” she told Net-A-Porter. “We love each other deeply. We’re so close, we vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, that’s okay. It doesn’t bother me.”

Janelle Monaé and Tessa Thompson at the 2018 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Oscars Luncheon. Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment

Thompson has not labelled her sexuality, but has openly admitted that she’s attracted to both men and women. “I can take things for granted because of my family — it’s so free and you can be anything that you want to be,” she said. “If I bring a woman home, a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion. That was something I was conscientious of in terms of this declaration around Janelle and myself. I want everyone else to have that freedom and support that I have from my loved ones. But so many people don’t. So, do I have a responsibility to talk about that?” Given how Thompson has stayed quiet since, it seems that she has no problem keeping her love life private.