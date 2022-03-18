Dante The Addiction Angel From Human Resources Is Voiced By An Australian Heartthrob

Netflix’s new animated series Human Resources brings viewers inside the world of the creatures who populate Big Mouth. That means fans will see several familiar faces: Connie the Hormone Monstress (Maya Rudolph), Tito the Anxiety Mosquito (Maria Bamford), all the new Lovebugs from Season 5. But there are several new characters too. Think rock people, magic slugs, talking sweaters — your basic office staff.

One such new addition is Dante the Addiction Angel, a seductive being voiced by Hugh Jackman. Most readers are probably well aware of Jackman by this juncture in his career. The Australian actor has been steadily working in Hollywood since 2000, when he broke out playing Wolverine in X-Men. Jackman went on to reprise the role nine times over 17 years. However, he’s also appeared in such titles as 2006’s The Prestige, 2012’s Les Misérables, and 2013’s Prisoners. Most recently, he starred in the 2021 sci-fi thriller Reminiscence.

Despite being more well-known for his prowess as a dramatic actor, Jackman is no stranger to flexing his comedic strengths, especially when it comes to voice acting. He’s voiced characters in the animated films Happy Feet and Flushed Away, both of which came out in 2006, as well as Missing Link in 2019. His Human Resources character is an Australian-accented angel with purple skin, gauged earrings, tattoos, and a septum ring. As his name suggests, he can easily persuade humans and creatures alike to indulge in a variety of vices from sugar to alcohol.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In the trailer for Human Resources, we see that Dante is part of the main staff, but that doesn’t stop him from bending the office rules. In a move that would probably be frowned upon by most HR departments, he hooks up with his Lovebug coworker Emmy, voiced by Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live, Shrill), in the middle of a crowded bar. In another scene, we see them flirting. “Listen, it just sounds like you need a little bit of time to reflect,” he tells her. “Which is totally fine because I just put some bath salts up my *ss, and they are really starting to kick in.”

According to Netflix press notes, Dane also strikes up a romance with Lovebug Rochelle (Keke Palmer). But whereas Emmy’s feelings for him are unrequited, Dante actually falls for Rochelle, leading to tension between the two Lovebug co-workers.