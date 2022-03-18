Emmy From Human Resources Is Voiced By A Beloved SNL star

The fantastical and utterly absurd creatures that populate Big Mouth’s animated world are one of the show’s main draws. Over the seasons, viewers have met beings ranging from Hormone Monsters and Anxiety Mosquitos to Lovebugs/Hateworms and Shame Wizards — and in the series’ new spinoff Human Resources, we finally get an in-depth look at the lives of the creatures when they’re not off terrorizing Andrew, Nick, and their friends. Just as in Big Mouth, the voice cast for Human Resources is stacked, featuring actors such as Helen Mirren, Keke Palmer, Hugh Jackman, and plenty more.

One of the biggest new additions to the Big Mouth universe is a Lovebug named Emmy, who is voiced by Aidy Bryant. Unlike some of her Lovebug co-workers, Emmy is apparently a bit of a slacker. As she puts it in the Human Resources trailer, “I don’t take notes, I don’t pay attention, I lied about my military service.” So when she’s given her first solo case, things don’t go according to plan. “I personally feel we got about halfway there with our character and then Aidy coming on board just knocked her out of the park,” Human Resources showrunner Kelly Galuska told Entertainment Tonight of developing the character of Emmy. “Like, she just brings this warmth and this joy to the performance. Even though Emmy is a totally hapless character, you just love her and root for her immediately.”

Bryant is best known for the 10 years she’s spent as a cast member on Saturday Night Live (a gig she landed at just 25 years old), but in recent years she’s been branching out — most notably with the Hulu series Shrill, which she produced, co-wrote, and starred in. The show followed Annie, a young journalist who always felt overlooked and struggled with her self-worth until she started taking risks in her career and building community with other fat women. Although its run was on the shorter side with just three seasons, Shrill was beloved by many for its nuanced and realistic exploration of many aspects of life as a fat woman, from navigating workplace politics to casual dating to parental pressures.

Human Resources is Bryant’s biggest voice acting role to date, though she’s also voiced characters on shows such as The Awesomes and Danger & Eggs. In addition to her television work, Bryant has appeared in several movies, including The Big Sick and I Feel Pretty.