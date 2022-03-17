The Human Resources Cast Is Packed With A-List Celebs & Comedians

Have you ever watched Big Mouth and wondered where the various monsters, bugs, and other creatures go when they’re not bothering Nick, Andrew, and Jessi? Netflix’s new Big Mouth spinoff Human Resources has your answer. The show, which promises to somehow be “more adult” than the original series, explores the world where these not-so-mythical creatures work and live.

In addition to some new characters — including a Logic Rock, Addiction Angel, and spider receptionist — the Human Resources cast also brings back some familiar faces from Big Mouth. Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, and David Thewlis all reprise their roles as Maury the Hormone Monster, Connie the Hormone Monstress, and the Shame Wizard, respectively. Other favorites including Hormone Monsters Gavin (Bobby Cannavale) and Mona (Thandiwe Newton) will also make some appearances, as will newer introductions from Big Mouth Season 5 such as Lovebug/Hateworms Rochelle (Keke Palmer), Walter (Brandon Kyle Goodman), and Sonya (Pamela Adlon), along with hippie Hormone Monster Simon Sex (Jermaine Clement).

Read on to learn about all the new characters and voices joining the star-studded cast of Human Resources.

Aidy Bryant voices Emmy the Lovebug

In addition to spending the past decade as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, Bryant is known for starring in the Hulu series Shrill. Her movie roles includes The Big Sick and I Feel Pretty. On Human Resources, Bryant voices Emmy, a “slacker” assistant Lovebug who finds herself in over her head when she’s forced to take on a new client.

Randall Park voices Pete the Logic Rock

Park has made countless guest appearances in a variety of movies and television shows, but is best known for starring as Louis Huang in the ABC family sitcom Fresh Off the Boat and Jimmy Woo in the MCU properties Ant-Man and the Wasp and Wandavision. His Human Resources character, Pete the Logic Rock, is the voice of reason amidst the emotionally driven Lovebugs and sex-obsessed Hormone Monsters.

Helen Mirren voices Shame Wizard Rita St. Swithens

Dame Helen Mirren’s highly impressive list of acting credits includes roles in movies ranging from Gosford Park and The Madness of King George to Red and The Fate of the Furious. However, her role as Shame Wizard Rita St. Swithens will be one of her first voice acting performances.

Hugh Jackman as Dante the Addiction Angel

Well-known triple threat Hugh Jackman is likely best known for his performance as Wolverine/Logan in the X-Men films, as well as for his roles in the films The Prestige, Les Misérables, and The Greatest Showman. Human Resources is not his first go at voice acting: in addition to playing the tattooed and seductive Dante the Addiction Angel in the Big Mouth spin-off, Jackman also had a role in Happy Feet.

Lupita Nyong’o as Shame Wizard Asha

Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o has starred in films including 12 Years a Slave, Black Panther, and Us, and her voice work includes her role as Raksha, a wolf in the 2016 version of The Jungle Book. Nyong’o joins the Human Resources cast as a shame wizard named Asha.

Chris O’Dowd as Flanny the Lovebug

In addition to his roles in the television series The IT Crowd and Get Shorty, O’Dowd is known for creating, writing, and starring in the Irish sitcom Moone Boy. He’s appeared in movies such as Bridesmaids, Friends With Kids, and The Cloverfield Paradox. On Human Resources, he voices Flanny the Lovebug.

Harvey Guillen as Jose the Spider Receptionist

Javier “Harvey” Guillen has appeared in television series including What We Do in the Shadows and The Magicians. Prior to his role as Jose the Spider Receptionist on Human Resources, Guillen voiced a magic house named Funny in the animated series Mickey Mouse Funhouse.

Ali Wong as Becca

Comedian and actor Ali Wong is best known for her stand-up specials, writing and starring in Always Be My Maybe, and her performances in the shows American Housewife and Inside Amy Schumer. Her voice work prior to joining the cast of Human Resources includes the role of Ali on Big Mouth and Bertie on Tuca & Bertie.

Janelle Monáe as Claudia

Beyond her work as a musician, Janelle Monáe’s acting resume includes roles in the films Hidden Figures, Moonlight, and Antebellum. In Human Resources, she voices Claudia, one of the humans who is visited by the various monsters and creatures of the world.

Mike Birbiglia as Barry

Although he’s best known for his stand-up, comedian Mike Birbiglia has also written, directed, and starred in the films Sleepwalk With Me and Don’t Think Twice. He previously had a recurring voice role on the Cartoon Network series Summer Camp Island. On Human Resources, he plays the husband of Wong’s character Becca.

Tim Robinson as Doug

Comedian Tim Robinson got his start as a cast member on Saturday Night Live before co-creating, writing, and starring in the series Detroiters and I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson. In addition to his role on Human Resources, Robinson has also had voice acting roles in numerous television shows including Our Cartoon President, Big City Greens, and Teenage Euthanasia. His Human Resources character is a sports fan described as a “lovable sweetheart” who’s “not the sharpest tool in the shed.”

Human Resources premieres on March 18 on Netflix.