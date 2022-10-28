On Oct. 28, we all got to relive the worst parts of puberty with Season 6 of Big Mouth. The animated Netflix series has never shied away from tackling the touchiness of pubescent life and has always done so with a stellar voice cast. Season 6 is no different. In a world full of nasally teens, lovebugs, and hormone monsters, the sixth season introduced some new tech by the name of Apple Brooch, voiced by Jeff Goldblum.

Before the new season began airing, the official Big Mouth Instagram account was already touting their new addition. “Add to cart? Jeff Goldblum plays the irresistible Apple Brooch,” the caption starts. “The must-have tech gadget of Season 6.” The photo itself is a side-by-side comparison of Goldblum and Apple Brooch, which gave fans their first look at the electronic piece of jewelry. Though little was known about the character at the time, Season 6 proved that the Apple Brooch is just as chaotic as the rest of the show’s fantastical creations. Imagine a talking Apple Watch but as something less sophisticated and more sultry.

Goldblum is about as good of a choice as you could make to voice this new Big Mouth character. Some of his most memorable movies like The Fly, Jurassic Park, The Big Chill, Independence Day, and even Thor: Ragnarok were bolstered by Goldblum’s signature neurotic cadence and natural charm. However, Big Mouth isn’t the actor’s only experience with voice acting. Most recently, he lent his vocal talents to Wes Anderson’s 2018 film, Isle of Dogs. In fact, he’s been doing voice work in titles as far back as 1998’s The Prince of Egypt, as well as numerous Jurassic Park video game adaptations.

Netflix already renewed Big Mouth for its seventh season back in April 2022, which means that Season 6 may not be the end for the Apple Brooch. Outside of the show’s mainstay cast, Big Mouth consistently brings back its recurring guest stars. Actors like Thandiwe Newton, Rosa Salazar, Mark Duplass, and Ali Wong have all reprised their respective characters over the years, despite not being part of the main cast. Therefore, Jeff Goldblum returning to play the Apple Brooch sounds much less farfetched than a sensually autonomous piece of tech.