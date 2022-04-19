Big Mouth has picked up several Emmys for its hilarious (and way too real) depiction of awkward, animated adolescence — and a lot like puberty itself, it just keeps on going. Not only is Season 6 in the works for a 2022 release date, but Netflix announced on April 18 that Big Mouth Season 7 has been confirmed, too.

If the wait for more Big Mouth gets to be too much, you’re in luck: the expanding Big Mouth Cinematic Universe (the BMCU, of course) now includes Human Resources, for which a second season was announced, too. Catch up on the animated workplace comedy, then find out everything you need to know about Big Mouth Season 7 below — from the returning cast to potential guest stars.

Big Mouth Season 7 Release Date And Trailer

Netflix confirmed that Big Mouth Season 6 would be dropping later this year, but there’s no official Big Mouth Season 7 premiere date yet. However, past seasons have generally premiered during the fall, so it seems safe to assume that Big Mouth Season 7 would follow the same pattern and arrive in late 2023.

There’s no trailer for now, but Big Mouth released a video teaser celebrating the Season 7 renewal.

Big Mouth Season 7 Cast

The Big Mouth Season 7 cast will include all of your regular faves: Nick Kroll (Nick Birch, Maury, Lola, and Coach Steve), John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman), Maya Rudolph (Diane Birch and Connie), Jason Mantzoukas (Jay Bilzerian) Jordan Peele (the Ghost of Duke Ellington), Fred Armisen (Elliot Birch), Ayo Edebiri (Missy Foreman-Greenwald), and Jessi Klein (Jessi Glaser).

Big Mouth Season 7 Celebrity Guest Stars

Of course, the ever-growing lineup of Big Mouth celebrity voice actors is another major reason to tune in. It will likely be some time before we find out who will lend their talents to the show for Season 7 — but star and co-creator Kroll has a few ideas in mind. As he told IndieWire in December, the controversial Howard Stern and The First Lady’s Viola Davis are among his “dream” celebrity recruits.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Big Mouth Season 7 becomes available.