It’s Week 3 of Joan Vassos’ Golden Bachelorette season, and the men still can’t sleep. According to Gary Levingston, everyone keeps tossing and turning, getting up to use the restroom, and incessantly snoring, meaning no one can get a good night’s rest. Chock Chapple compared it to “summer camp,” while Charles Ling simply called it “chaos.”

Pascal Ibgui, however, is having a great time, considering that he’s getting Mark Anderson to cook for him, Jonathan Rone to make him smoothies, and Gregg Lassen to help with his laundry — even though he got kicked out of their room for snoring. “I really thought the mansion would have a housekeeper, a cook,” Pascal said. “I got to make my breakfast? I freaked out!”

Luckily, Pascal’s digs for the day were majorly upgraded after receiving the week’s first one-on-one date with Joan. But while he lived the high life, three other men were shown the door. Here’s a recap of The Golden Bachelorette Season 3, including why Kim Buike, Gregg, and Charles K. (aka C.K.) were sent home.

A Pretty Woman Date

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Pascal received the week’s first one-on-one date with Joan, who began their outing by taking him on a joyride in a lavish sports car. Her surprise was a private jet that flew them over to Las Vegas, where she honored his French heritage by taking him to the Paris.

The two went to a private suite where they tried on costumes and danced the night away with a performance from Vegas legend Wayne Newton. “I feel like I’m in Pretty Woman,” Pascal joked. “I’m like Julia Roberts.”

However, they really connected at dinner in front of the (fake) Eiffel Tower, where Joan learned about Pascal’s childhood struggles and his experience immigrating to the United States. She appreciated his vulnerability and rewarded him with the first rose of the week.

Getting Back On The Horse

Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

The other lucky man to get a one-on-one date was Jonathan, who was nervous about spending quality time with Joan and even said he’d rather go on the group date. The two put on their cowboy boots and went horseback riding through the countryside — despite neither of them having any experience.

They eventually had a picnic by the lake, where Jonathan explained why he grew up with a hard shell and told the story of his divorce. He eventually opened up about his worries before the date that he “wouldn’t be enough” for Joan, who assuaged his fears by giving him another rose.

It Comes Down To Kickball

For the group date, the other guys played a kickball game, dubbed the Kick Bowl, with training from former NFL players Andre Reed and Eric Dickerson. The men were separated into two teams, Blue and Red, with Joan and Jesse Palmer commenting on their every move.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

After suffering their fair share of injuries, The Blue Team — Gil Ramirez, Keith Gordon, Jordan Heller, Gary, Charles L., and Kim — ended up winning and got to attend an after-party with Joan. She particularly connected with Jordan, who gave her a sweet “victory kiss,” and Charles L., who opened up about his wife’s death.

However, the group date rose went to Gil, who told a story about his daughter that truly “touched” Joan.

A Surprise Guest Returns

Finally, it was time for the rose ceremony, which felt emotionally heavier than usual after Joan got very honest with the men. She revealed her 92-year-old mother was sick and that she may never be 100% ready to date after the death of her husband, John. All the men were touched by her gesture, and many of them opened up in return.

But before she gave out roses, last season’s Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, made a surprise appearance to talk with Joan on the same bench where she left him during his season. The two bonded over mourning their late spouses while filming before Gerry advised her to “take a breath and be herself” so her decisions could be as truthful as possible.

ABC/screenshot via YouTube

Gerry then asked the tough question of whether Joan has considered that “[her] guy” may not be in that mansion. “I have a couple strong connections, but there is that possibility because merging lives is hard,” she acknowledged.

At the end of the night, Gregg, C.K., and Kim were all left without a rose and had to leave the mansion. Joan indicated the rejections were not personal — it seems they just weren’t among her “strong connections.” She added that all of them deserved to be there and she wished no one had to go home yet.

The men took their exits in stride, with Kim even continuing a tradition started by Jack the week prior. Guy joined him as they sang the original song he wrote for Joan one last time and blew kisses to the camera. His song may not have won Joan over, but it probably worked on viewers.