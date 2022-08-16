Despite the fact that we are six full weeks into the current season of The Bachelorette, there are still some mysteries afoot. Who will Gabby and Rachel end up with? What if both women fall for the same man? And who exactly is Ethan? Well, we can at least answer the last question, seeing as we know Ethan as the 27-year-old ad executive from New York, but as the season has proved, we don’t know much else. It’s not necessarily his fault, editing is a finicky business and his screen time may have been slashed for any number of reasons. But having made it so far into the season, with little impact on the audience, it was clear that his exit from the show was imminent.

Ethan began Episode 6, which aired August 15, by saying that he was “deep in the game.”

More to come...