Spoilers for The Bachelorette Season 19. Bachelor Nation is several weeks into another journey towards love, and one of our guides on this journey is Rachel Recchia. Along with Gabby Windey, the bachelorettes changed the rules and switched up the rose ceremony procedure for the season. With the contestants (mostly) sorted into separated groups, Rachel now has narrowed down her pool of suitors, and one of her frontrunners seems to be Aven Jones. The rumor mill hints that he might be here to stay, especially after their one-on-one date in Bruges, Belgium during Week 5. Here’s all that we know about Rachel and Aven’s journey on The Bachelorette.

Aven & Rachel’s One-On-One Bachelorette Date

Do Rachel & Aven Get Engaged On The Bachelorette?

While we can’t know for sure who will get Rachel’s final rose, we can glean some clues from the months' worth of fan speculation that has been permeating the internet. Thanks to TV blogger Reality Steve, we already know who’s going to be in Rachel’s final four, and Aven is included among them. Making it to the final four doesn’t necessarily mean you’re destined to bend on one knee, but getting to the hometown visits stage is a telltale sign that a proposal might be on the horizon.

One other signal that Rachel and Aven may end up together comes from fans speculating on Reddit. Reddit user workingbach13 noted that Rachel appeared to post a photo from the same safe house that Clayton Echard and Susie Evans stayed in after they got engaged. The safe house is a private residence where season winners reside after filming to keep their engagement a secret. This Reddit theory creates a timeline surrounding Rachel and Gabby’s appearance at a promo event in Nashville on June 11. The photo that Rachel posted was added on June 9, which means that Rachel might have left the safe house on June 10. During that time, Aven was spotted in Texas with Nayte from Michelle’s season during Rachel’s stay at the safe house.

It could mean one of two things. Aven strategically posted on his Instagram so that his and Rachel’s posts didn’t overlap and raise suspicions. Or it might just reveal a relationship didn’t work out between the two. Either way, fans are only weeks away from finding out if Aven and Rachel found true love with each other.