Hailey Bieber Reveals Why She Couldn’t Give Up On Justin

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage may be strong, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t had their fair share of ups and downs. On the Nov. 1 episode of Chelsea & Judah Smith’s In Good Faith podcast, the couple spoke openly about the struggles they’ve faced since tying the knot in 2018 and why the model stuck by the pop star’s side through his mental health struggles.

“I had experienced so many things in my life. So many milestones and traveled the world and seen everywhere in the world,” the “Peaches” crooner revealed, adding that he knew it was time to find a relationship that provided a sense of stability. “I just got to a place where I was lonely, and I just didn’t want to do it all alone.”

“I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars,” Bieber continued. “So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy.” He started by canceling his Purpose World Tour in 2017.

After quitting the tour, Bieber explained on social media that he needed to get some much-needed rest to become “the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be, and the father I want to be.” He also said that he let his insecurities get the best of him and “let “bitterness, jealousy, and fear run my life.” In 2019, People reported that he sought treatment for depression.

The following year, Bieber was more honest about his mental health than ever before. In his YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, the “Ghost” artist opened up about past suicidal ideation. “There was times where I was really, really suicidal,” he said. “Like, man is this pain ever going to go away? It was so consistent, the pain was so consistent.”

Despite having so much unresolved pain, Bieber’s now-wife stuck by his side. “Luckily, Hailey accepted me as I was,” the pop star said on In Good Faith. “Even when we got married, there was still a lot of damage and hurt that I still needed to work through, but you’ve seen my heart through it all.” Initially, Justin and Hailey dated in 2016 but called it quits. They rekindled their relationship two years later.

“I was in it,” Hailey said. “I made a decision. I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him. Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I’m not that type of person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be.”

Ultimately, the challenges they faced together only strengthened their relationship, and now they’re thinking about growing their family. In Bieber’s latest documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, the singer hinted that he and Hailey may start trying for a baby at the end of 2021. But for fans who’ve been paying attention, this should come as no surprise.

“We always had so many conversations about, ‘What were our goals? Where did we want to end up at a certain age?’” Baldwin said on the podcast, explaining that growing their family has always been very important to them. “We always talked about wanting to be married and be young, and have a young family, and have kids young,” she added.