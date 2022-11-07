The Bachelor in Paradise finale is rapidly approaching, which means the drama has been gaining momentum, too. From the love triangle between Rodney Mathews, Eliza Isichei, and Justin Glaze to the buzz surrounding Victoria Fuller’s post-Paradise relationship rumors, there’s been a lot to keep up with. Sadly, there will be a brief interruption to the Bachelor in Paradise episode schedule for Season 8 — albeit for a very important reason.

There’s no new Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesday, Nov. 8 because it’s Election Day. Instead of airing its usual programming, ABC will be replacing its primetime lineup with midterm election coverage. (As Deadline reports, this year’s elections are predicted to be some of the most-viewed ever.) If the Bachelor in Paradise schedule change is throwing you for a loop, that makes sense! The beachy Bachelor spinoff has never aired this late in the year before, so Election Day programming hasn’t been an issue until now.

Fortunately, viewers won’t need to take too long of a break from the beach. The show’s official social accounts shared the Bachelor in Paradise schedule for the rest of the season — and it’s clear things are about to wrap up, even sooner than you might be expecting.

After Election Day, there are just two weeks left of Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. That means there are four more episodes in total, including the two-night finale that runs from Nov. 21-22. Of course, if you just can’t wait for the Bachelor in Paradise reunion, Reality Steve has reported on some of the drama that went down during the taping. Predictably, there’s a lot!

Until then, many members of the cast reunited off the beach at the Bachelor in Paradise Tastemakers Event on Nov. 5 — and several weighed in on Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer’s breakup, Us Weekly reports. “[They are] two amazing people and everybody saw the potential in that relationship and just wish them the best for whatever that is, whatever that means,” Jesse Palmer told the magazine.

So while some viewers may be crushed at the change to their Tuesday viewing routine, others may delight in the chance to take a breath — and maybe, finally, catch up on all those Season 8 spoilers. Plus, after Bachelor in Paradise ends, Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor Season is just two months away, kicking off on Jan. 23, 2023.