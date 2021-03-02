TV & Movies
Why Sarah Wasn't At Matt James' Women Tell All Special
She was noticeably absent from the show.
ABC
Despite being one of Matt James' early frontrunners, Sarah Trott didn't attend his Women Tell All special — likely for the same reason she left the show. The former journalist left the show to resume her role as caregiver of her dad, who has ALS, after she started to feel guilty for spending so much time away from him. So far, though, she's hasn't officially said why she wasn't at the special.
More to come...