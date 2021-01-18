Since The Bachelor, Sarah Launched A Caregiver Support Group

The Bachelor's Sarah Trott fell for Matt James right off the bat, but most fans of the show know that contestants who develop strong feelings too quickly often have trouble maintaining them throughout the competition. Prior to the start of the season, Chris Harrison described their relationship as a "very up and down journey," which most fans interpreted as an emotional rollercoaster. But the Jan. 11 episode revealed that the host might have been referring to the events of the second rose ceremony, during which Sarah passed out and nearly fell to the floor.

Fortunately, the 24-year-old broadcast journalist and trained fire dancer recovered from the event and has since joked about it on social media. However, previews for the rest of the season hint at Sarah and Matt's relationship taking a turn for the worse and her breaking down in tears, proving that no contestant is ever truly safe in the competition.

While Sarah's fate on The Bachelor is unknown, she's been up to quite a bit since the season completed production at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort back in November, including returning to her fire dancing hobby and celebrating her sister's engagement. Here's everything you need to know about what she's currently up to:

She returned home to California

After leaving her home in September to film The Bachelor in Pennsylvania, Sarah documented her return home to California in an Instagram post on Nov. 23, 2020. "Honeyyy I'm home!" she enthusiastically captioned a selfie.

She went holiday shopping with family

On Dec. 6, Sarah took a drive to Julian, California with her sister, mother, and dog Charlie to go shopping for the holidays. "Fun day trip idea during COVID!" she captioned the video on Instagram. "What are you doing to celebrate the holidays and stay safe?"

She reflected on her wild 2020

Later in December, Sarah posted a throwback photo of her sipping from a Starbucks cup while riding a ski lift alongside a caption that detailed how turbulent 2020 was. She reflected on her accomplishments, striving to keep a positive outlook, and being proud of what can be accomplished under unfortunate circumstances.

She celebrated her sister's engagement

Right as 2020 came to a close, Sarah put together a small celebration for her sister Lauren's engagement. "Congratulations to this gorgeous couple!! I remember the day my sister and Andy met and it was truly love at first sight. The kind of love that warms your heart and is so pure," she captioned a photo of her and Lauren. "Our family couldn’t be more excited for these two love birds to share forever together. Cheers to this beautiful couple & cheers to love."

Sarah also posted a video documenting the process of decorating for the engagement celebration. The picturesque setting was complete with candles, rose petals, and gorgeous greenery.

She showed off her fire dancing skills

Sarah spent New Year's Eve at home with her family, but she spiced up the celebration with a performance that proved her fire dancing skills. In a video posted to her TikTok, the Bachelor contestant gracefully waved around two palm torches while her mom cheered her on from the sidelines — Mean Girls-style.

She launched "Sarah's Caregiver Community"

One cause particularly close to Sarah's heart is spreading awareness about ALS, or Lou Gehrig's Disease, which affects the nervous system in the brain and spinal cord. Her father was diagnosed with the disease, and in order to connect with other individuals who care for those with ALS, Sarah launched "Sarah's Caregiver Community." It's a private Facebook group where they can support each other and share helpful information, and it already boasts more than 150 members.

"My dad, Tom, is the strongest man I know. He’s tackling ALS Lou Gehrig’s Disease with such incredible resiliency, positivity and faith," she wrote in a heartfelt caption alongside the announcement. "He’s been an inspiration to me, our family, friends, doctors, our community and even to strangers who meet him and are surprised to see how someone who has lost so much can still offer a bright smile, endless optimism and his charming sense of humor."