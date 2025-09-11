New Wicked: For Good Details Tease Elphaba & Fiyero’s Dreamy Duet

Fans are in the home stretch of the long wait for Wicked: For Good — and now that Part 2 is less than three months away, director Jon M. Chu is teasing a few key details about the musical adaptation’s second half.

And for viewers who are keen to check in on Elphaba and Fiyero’s passionate connection, there’s one hint in particular that will keep you in a tizzy until Nov. 21.

Expect Even More Romance

To recap: Wicked’s first installment ended with Madame Morrible broadcasting lies about Elphaba to all of Oz. Fiyero — not sold on the slander — hops on his horse and leaves Shiz University, seemingly to go and help Elphaba.

As Chu told Entertainment Weekly in a new preview, Fiyero has since joined the Wizard’s Guard — or Gale Force — in an attempt to find Elphaba. “Because if someone else gets to her, then who knows what will happen,” the director explained. His worldview is also shaken after the time he shared with Elphaba in Part 1, with Chu calling it “more than just love” between them. (Um... swoon.)

“In Wicked, Elphaba breaks his brain when she calls him out in the forest. He has not stopped thinking about it, so much so that it may be driving him a little bit nuts,” he continued. “Yet, he feels so powerless for the first time in his life. He can’t just dance right through it.”

Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

Fortunately (and spoilers ahead for the stage musical), Elphaba and Fiyero do get the chance to confront those feelings head-on in the Act 2 song, “As Long as You’re Mine.” It’s a dreamy, confessional duet that implies a lot — ending with Elphaba cheekily declaring she feels wicked for the first time — but Entertainment Weekly notes Chu’s vision for the film adaptation will “deliver more on its romantic suggestions.”

Specifically, the director said, “You finally get to feel the ascension that they give each other through the relationship.”

Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures

A For Good Easter Egg

Of course, this isn’t the first tantalizing clue about “As Long as You’re Mine.” Last year, Jonathan Bailey told CinemaBlend that there’s a reason Fiyero’s eyes are blue in the first film — and that reason “will become clear” in For Good.

“There’s a lyric in the duet ... ‘You’ve got me seeing through different eyes,’” he said. “And so, that might give you an indicator of what happens later.” Fans of the musical know that Fiyero undergoes an unexpected transformation in Act 2 — but as Bailey notes, it’s more than just physical.