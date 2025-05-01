Spoilers for Another Simple Favor ahead. Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are up to their old tricks again. The duo has returned for Another Simple Favor — which premiered on Prime Video on May 1 — reprising their roles as alluring criminal Emily Nelson and mommy blogger Stephanie Smothers from their 2018 film A Simple Favor.

In the sequel, Emily (Lively) finds a way to break out of jail: by marrying a wealthy Italian mobster, Dante Versano (Michele Morrone). She invites Stephanie (Kendrick), who has pivoted to true crime podcasting and wrote a book about her experience with Emily, to be the maid of honor at her Capri ceremony, much to the shock of her listeners.

Naturally, the trip doesn’t go as planned. Just like the first film, there’s a whole lot of murder, blackmail, over-the-top pantsuits, and overall mayhem — but set in the scenic Italian riviera this time, with lavish hats aplenty. Unlike the first film, the ending clearly sets up another movie. Read on to unpack the end of Another Simple Favor.

Another Simple Favor’s Ending, Explained

The sequel to A Simple Favor ends in perhaps the most shocking way possible: with Stephanie and Emily being friends again. The two bond through a twist-filled ordeal that ramps up after Dante’s murder.

After being accused of the crime, Stephanie figures out that he was killed by Emily’s sister Charity. It turns out Emily is a triplet and had believed Charity was a stillborn, but she lived and was raised by their scam artist aunt Linda (Allison Janney), with whom she’s now working. Linda had figured out the real reason why Emily was marrying Dante and tried to blackmail her for $20 million in exchange for her silence.

When Emily refused, Charity kept her in a creepy drug-induced stupor, took her place in the wedding, and framed Stephanie for Dante’s death. However, Emily manages to escape and rescue Stephanie from being held hostage by Dante’s mother, Portia (Elena Sofia Ricci). They then find out that Linda and Charity are using Emily’s son, Nicky, to lure them back; Linda plans to kill Emily and have Charity take over her life and lead the Versano family.

However, Linda underestimates how much Charity loves her sister, leading Emily and Stephanie to coerce her to kill her aunt instead. Knowing that Charity is legally dead, they frame Emily for the murders — but send Charity to jail instead. This clears Stephanie’s name but forces her to be Nicky’s guardian, as Emily now must hide to preserve their secret.

Will There Be Another Sequel?

Just when you think the movie is about to end, there’s one final twist that sets the stage for yet another sequel. Portia finds Emily at Rome’s Trevi Fountain and lets her know that members of the Versano family have certain responsibilities. She then hands her a mysterious envelope with a specific request, which is hidden from the audience.

While Amazon hasn’t confirmed a third Simple Favor movie, the pieces are in place for it. Director Paul Feig has already shared his willingness to make a third movie, telling Variety in March that “it would be fun.”

“We’re definitely set up for one,” he added. “There’s more fun stuff to be done with these characters.”