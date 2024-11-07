From the very beginning of Joan Vassos’ Golden Bachelorette season, it was clear that she had quite a few gems among her cast. As the lead told Bustle back in September, “All the Golden Bachelor women were all texting me, like, ‘We want your leftovers.’ They were big hits, these guys.”

If all goes well, Joan will leave Tahiti with her perfect match — but what about the men who went home rose-less? Many fans are hoping that there will be a Golden Bachelor in Paradise season in the near future where former contestants can continue their journeys.

For a decade and counting, singles who don’t find love on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette have been able to explore new romantic opportunities on the beaches of Mexico. Now, after debut seasons of both The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette, there’s a full roster of older adults who can do the same — should ABC announce the spinoff, of course.

And even without the official go-ahead, the Golden alums are already voicing their interest in the bright and balmy dating format, plus suggesting some changes.

Count Keith In

Keith Gordon confesses that as a fan, he actually prefers Paradise to Bachelor Nation’s flagship series.

“It’s just not one woman or one man with 25 of the opposite sex,” he tells Bustle. Rather: “You’re breaking off and you can start building bonds with different people. So yes, I would do it.”

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

The California-based girl dad does have one tip, though — instead of a beach, why not host Golden Bachelor in Paradise at a resort with pickleball and other activities?

Keith also says if Wells Adams ever retires from his Paradise bartending duties, he’d be happy to take up the mantle. “Wells, dude, if you need a bar back, call me. I’m in.”

Charles L. Is Ready

In a recent chat with Bustle, fan-favorite Charles Ling teased a potential turn on Paradise — confirming that he loves the beach and is still single.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Pascal Has Questions

Following his dramatic self-elimination from Joan’s season, Pascal says he’s “not closed to the idea” of Paradise. But he does have a few questions first — including who else will be along for the ride.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

“I can’t go in there and pretend to love someone if it’s not really the visual attraction to begin with,” he says. “As we know, it’s very important.”

Is A Golden Spinoff On The Way?

There hasn’t been any official word about Golden Bachelor in Paradise, but it does feel like an inevitability now that there’s a dating pool of eligible Golden men and women to pull from. Host Jesse Palmer has even signaled his interest, telling Us Weekly that he’s manifesting the spinoff.

“I think it would be so great,” he said. “I mean, the cast from Gerry [Turner]’s season, the cast from Joan’s season, it’s incredible.”