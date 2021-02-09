Matt James’ Friend Convinced Heather Martin To Crash The Bachelor Resort

Trailers have teased Heather Martin’s arrival on The Bachelor for weeks, and the time has finally come. In the Feb. 8 episode, she arrived unannounced at the Nemacolin Resort’s security tower, announcing her need to meet Matt after their mutual friend, Hannah Brown, insisted they would make a great couple. Just like that, production ushered her into quarantine just in time to make the latest rose ceremony. The question now is, will Matt keep her around?

When Heather waltzed into the resort without warning, the other women were shocked and understandably upset. After all, Heather had her chance at love with a Bachelor when she competed on Colton Underwood's season. When she walked by the other contestants in the lobby, she didn’t even introduce herself. Instead, she went straight for the person she came for, even if it meant interrupting a one-on-one conversation.

“Hi!” she squeaked upon entering the room where Matt and Pieper sat. “Do you think I could talk to you for a sec?” Matt was completely shocked. “Heather?” he said, clearly confused. “I feel like I’m in a dream right now,” she replied. Meanwhile, Pieper stormed off to tell the others what happened.

Naturally, the episode ended there, mid-cocktail party, on a cliffhanger. So as of right now, when it comes to Heather’s Bachelor journey (round two), anything is *technically* possible. But because Matt’s season is halfway over, there’s a good chance her time will be short-lived. Matt’s a nice guy, so he’ll likely keep her around for the party and ultimately send her home at the rose ceremony. But then again, who knows... Heather definitely didn't go through all of that travel and isolation for nothing.