KUWTK Fans Might Get An Inside Look At Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Reported Divorce

Over the past fourteen years, the Kardashian family has shared the good, the bad, and the ugly with their viewers, and it seems like their latest drama is no exception. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce will likely be shown on the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, according to Page Six. The outlet was the first to report that the couple was planning to split after six years of marriage in early January, with a source stating that "divorce is imminent."

At the time, the insider claimed that Kim was waiting to confirm the divorce until a settlement had been reached, but now, it seems she may also be hesitant to spoil the last episodes of KUWTK. "The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang," a source said. "They've filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement, because the finale won't screen until later in 2021."

It's unclear whether or not Kanye will appear in any of those episodes, even though he has rarely appeared on the show over the years. Per Page Six, Kanye is reportedly "sick" of Kim's famous family — "especially her mother, who looms large in all big decisions she makes" — which implies that he was not a part of the reality show's final season. Furthermore, Us Weekly reported on Jan. 20 that Kanye is "less than thrilled" at the prospect of seeing their marital problems aired on national television.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

On Jan. 9, the Kardashians commemorated their last day of filming on social media. Kim shared a photo of KUWTK's longtime audio tech on what appeared to be the set where they shot confessionals. And while the famous family did not reveal what they spoke about or covered during filming, reports of her split from Kanye broke just a few days earlier.

Of course, KUWTK is not the only show that could potentially give fans a window into the Kardashians' lives. The family hasn't shared many details yet, but they signed a massive deal with Hulu in December 2020 to produce "global content." And while it remains unclear what exactly that entails, fans were concerned when Kim may have hinted that another reality show isn't happening. "We're done," she said in a video shared on Jan. 8. "We're never filming again. That's so crazy."

Details about the partnership and the proposed content have been scarce since the Hulu deal was first announced, but the streaming service hinted that the platform's users love "unscripted series," with a plan to premiere content in late 2021. The final episode of KUWTK is slated to air around the same time; if their first Hulu project turns out to be a reality series, it could pick up where the E! show left off and provide more insight into the divorce and all of the rumors surrounding it.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Although they have not yet publicly commented on the status of their marriage or confirmed their split, Kim and Kanye have reportedly been heading for a divorce for quite some time. "[They] tried to work on their relationship for a while but find it hard to get on the same page. They haven't lived together for some time and have been focused on their separate businesses and work while keeping their children's happiness at the forefront," a source told Entertainment Tonight on Jan. 5. "Kim and Kanye will forever love one another and will root for each other."