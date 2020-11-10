Why Chances Are High For A Season 2 Of Dash & Lily

Netflix's latest YA series, Dash & Lily, tells the story of two teens who get to know each other via a small red notebook they secretly hide in the shelves of a bookstore in New York. At first glance these two don't seem meant to be. Dash (Austin Abrams) is a cynical guy, who is staunchly anti-Christmas, while Lily (Midori Francis) is a happy-go-lucky and super into the holidays. But through the notebook, they lay out a series of dares and tasks for each other and discover they have more in common than meets the eye.

The show was adapted from the YA novel series, Dash & Lily's Book of Dares, written by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn. That's especially noteworthy in the Dash & Lily Season 2 discussion, as Dash & Lily's Book of Dares has a number of sequels that could potentially provide more source material for additional seasons. Book of Dares is followed by Mind the Gap, Dash & Lily, and The Twelve Days of Dash & Lily.

At this point, there is no hard confirmation from Netflix or any of the stars of Dash & Lily that they'll be returning for a second season. But if you're looking for another rom-com that has similarly quirky vibes, check out Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist (2008) — another movie that's adapted from a young adult novel written by Levithan and Cohn back in 2006. Starring Kat Dennings and Michael Cera as two music obsessed high schoolers, It isn't exactly the same as Dash & Lily. But the film should tide you over until you hear whether or not Dash & Lily will return.