Japril Fans Will Love Jesse Williams’ Response About Returning To Grey’s Anatomy

Jesse Williams may have exited Grey’s Anatomy in 2021, but if we’ve learned anything from the Shondaland medical drama’s 18 seasons, literally anything is possible at Seattle Grace Hospital. The 41-year-old actor has since moved onto other projects, starring alongside Reese Witherspoon in the forthcoming Netflix rom-com Your Place or Mine and making his Broadway debut in the Take Me Out revival. During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight promoting the play, however, Williams said he hasn’t fully closed the door on his beloved Grey’s character, Dr. Jackson Avery, just yet.

Williams’ character was introduced onto Grey’s Anatomy in Season 6 as a plastic surgery specialist striving to succeed on his own in spite of his grandfather’s success as a surgeon. Throughout his 11-season run, Jackson overtook Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) as the department’s chief, developed several romantic relationships, and eventually married fellow surgeon April Kepner (Sarah Drew). Jackson and April became known by fans as “Japril,” and despite getting divorced, the pair moved out of Seattle to run the Harper Avery Foundation in Boston at the end of Season 17, marking both characters’ official exits from the series.

With Grey’s Anatomy rumored to be ending in the near future, many original cast members have returned to the series in recent seasons, including Kate Walsh as Addison Montgomery and Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd. Would Williams ever consider reprising his role as Dr. Jackson Avery? “I’d consider it,” he told ET on Feb. 23. “He still exists in the world of the show. So, yeah, it’s totally a possibility.”

The actor also opened up about his thoughts on Jackson and April’s relationship and where it stands today, and while he’s not a writer on the show, “Japril” shippers will be pleased with his response. “I would imagine they’re definitely around each other,” said Williams, “and they’re definitely seeing each other, for sure.”

Back when he departed Grey’s Anatomy last year, Williams released a statement about his time on the show. “As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many, and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds,” he said, per ET. “The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I’ll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact, and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies, and dear friends.”