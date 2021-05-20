ABC Teased Even More Grey's Anatomy Seasons & Spinoffs

Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 17. Like so many surgeries on Grey’s Anatomy, the fate of the series itself was pretty touch-and-go for much of Season 17 — with both its star Ellen Pompeo and showrunner Krista Vernoff seeming no more certain than fans about whether or not the show would go on. Now, though, we have confirmation that Grey’s Anatomy will continue with Season 18 — and depending on who you ask, it might return for Season 19 and go even longer than that. Not all of your favorite surgeons will be along for the ride (Jackson Avery will be sorely missed in Seattle as Jesse Williams leaves Grey’s), but plenty are sticking around: Pompeo, Chandra Wilson (Bailey), James Pickens Jr. (Richard), Camilla Luddington (Jo), Kevin McKidd (Owen), and Kim Raver (Teddy) among them.

The series’ survival imitated the promising turn unfolding on-screen, where Meredith finally made it through her long illness with COVID. While viewers still have to wait and see what the finale has in store before theorizing about Season 18 and beyond, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals, told Deadline that “we will take Grey’s Anatomy for as long as we can.” So, there’s reason to be hopeful for much more Grey’s drama in the years ahead.

“Grey’s Anatomy continues to be a ratings juggernaut,” Erwich said to Deadline. “The fans loved this season. I thought Grey’s Anatomy did a really incredible job this year telling the stories of all the frontline heroes who are fighting the good fight [against] COVID.”

ABC

As reported by the outlet, the Grey’s Season 18 renewal was announced alongside fellow ABC series black-ish and The Goldbergs. That said, only black-ish was confirmed to be ending after its upcoming TV season — giving fans more reason to believe that Grey’s could go on.

However, if Grey’s does ultimately end with Season 18, there is every possibility that you’ll see more of the Grey Sloan family in some form on ABC. The show “has a fertile landscape of characters and stories,” said Erwich, “so we are always open to any iteration that will serve the show and the fans.”

There’s even more reason to expect extra Grey’s content in the near future. According to Deadline, Vernoff recently signed a multi-year overall deal with ABC — the kind of agreement that portends more creative collaboration between the showrunner and her network, where she currently helms Grey’s alongside spinoff Station 19. Though no spinoffs have been announced just yet, there is definitely room for one to accompany Grey’s or succeed the show should it ever end... even though a Thursday without Grey’s sounds impossible at this point. A Japril spinoff set in Boston would be the most natural, fan-favorite option (Sarah Drew herself said it’s “not a bad idea” on Twitter), but virtually any character has the material to branch out, such as Jo and her upcoming switch to OBGYN.