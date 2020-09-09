Netflix's New Home Organization Show Will Inspire You To Clean Your House

We're still spending a lot of our free time indoors, so now is the perfect time to declutter and organize our spaces — and Netflix is here to help. After the success of last year's Marie Kondo show, the streaming site ordered another home organization series from Reese Witherspoon's production company. Getting Organized With The Home Edit takes viewers inside the messy homes of celebrities and regular people and gives viewers tips they can use to better arrange their own storage spaces. While so far there's no word on if The Home Edit will return for Season 2, there are plenty of ways to keep the organizing going after you finish watching.

Of course, there's never going to be a shortage of people wanting to see inside celebs' homes or get their own houses made over, but inviting strangers into your space to touch all your things is probably not what most people want to do right now. If the show gets renewed, a second season could take a while to produce. In the meantime, there are several ways to keep The Home Edit founders Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin in your life.

Check Out Master the Mess

Clea and Joanna have another organization TV show called Master the Mess. It airs on Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine video on demand channel, and it can also be found on YouTube. Like the Netflix series, Master the Mess features The Home Edit team helping celebs sort out their spaces.

Visit The Home Edit's Instagram

Need a relaxing break from the world? The Home Edit's Instagram page has you covered. There's a bit of a rainbow theme going on, with everything from socks to food to shoes organized in color order. It's so soothing.

Buy A Virtual Lesson

The Home Edit is still offering their in-person services, but if you're not comfortable with that you can book a video chat or online help session to aid in organizing your own home. That will run you anywhere from $250 to $675, depending on the level of input you want.

Read One Of Their Books

For a more DIY approach to decluttering, you can read one of the company's several books on the topic. Last year, Clea and Joanna published The Home Edit: A Guide to Organizing and Realizing Your House Goals, which comes with refrigerator labels to get you started on your own organization journey. You can also pre-order their new book that drops Sept. 15: The Home Edit Life: The No-Guilt Guide to Owning What You Want and Organizing Everything. TBH, that title needs a bit of a declutter, but if the tips work, I can let it slide.

If Marie Kondo's Netflix series proved anything, it's that viewers love watching home organization, which bodes well for a potential Season 2 for The Home Edit once it's safe enough to film one. But until then, we can put Clea and Joanna's advice into action in our own homes, and soon all of our spaces could look as good as the celebs' houses on the show.