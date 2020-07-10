Idris Elba Wants A 'Luther' Film Just As Much As Fans Do

After a decade on the air, BBC crime drama Luther is a British TV success story. Although a sixth outing of the hit series is yet to be confirmed, leading man Idris Elba, who has portrayed the character of DCI John Luther for five suspenseful seasons, recently commented on the future of the TV thriller, sharing his thoughts on the possibility of a big-screen follow up. But will there be a Luther movie?

Speaking at a virtual event to promote his Sky comedy In The Long Run, Elba revealed that, although there aren't currently any plans surrounding Luther's future, a cinematic release is still on the cards.

"There isn’t a real formal plan for Luther at the moment," the actor explained. "I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther."

This isn't the first time the Yardie director has discussed the idea of a Luther movie. Speaking to the Metro back in 2018, he explained, "Luther has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the ’90s like Seven and Along Came A Spider and I think what we’d like to attempt is use that as a blueprint to create it."

“It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther. Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well,” he added.

A sixth series of the psychological crime-drama hasn't yet been given the go ahead, despite a hugely successful fifth run in early 2019. However, speaking to Digital Spy, Elba previously insisted that season five was "not the end."

"I don’t think we’re going to do too many TV versions of it – The next step is to make a film. This season has the film very much in its sights. If there is a film, then it will be somehow connected to [the fifth] season," the actor revealed.

So, although nothing has been confirmed, DCI John Luther could eventually make his way onto the silver screen. But, for now at least, fans will just have to wait and see.