The Holiday Sequel Is Reportedly In The Works

Since its 2006 release, Nancy Meyers' The Holiday has become staple festive viewing. With a stellar cast comprised of Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, Jack Black, and Jude Law, the modern Christmas classic centres on two unlucky-in-love women from opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean, who swap houses during the holiday season in an attempt to escape their heartbreak back home. Now, almost 17 years later, a follow-up to the original film is reportedly in the works, but will there be a The Holiday sequel?

Speaking to The Sun, a source claimed that the rumoured sequel will star the original cast and is scheduled to begin filming “next year.” The insider claimed: “The plan is to start rolling on scenes next year, primarily in the UK and in Europe, but the main talent are all signed up and on board.”

“It’s one of the most successful movies of its kind and still enjoyed every year by millions of fans around the world — it makes perfect sense to revisit those characters and find out what became of their lives after they hooked up.”

Sharing details of the sequel’s potential plot, the source added: “It’ll be funny, poignant, and heartwarming — just what everyone wants for Christmas.”

The yuletide favourite earned more than £200 million at the worldwide box office, making it one of the most successful Christmas movies of all time, and following lead star Diaz’s return to acting in 2022, the possibility of The Holiday 2 seems all the more likely.

Diaz famously retired from acting back in 2014. However, in Jun. 2022, the Charlie’s Angels star announced plans to “un-retire” and appeared in Netflix’s Back in Action opposite Jamie Foxx.

Although Diaz hasn’t confirmed her full-time return to Hollywood, the actor previously explained to CBS that she is now figuring out her next move. “Everybody only has 100%, and you always have to figure out how you’re going to divide up that 100% to spread it to all the parts of your life that matter,” she said.