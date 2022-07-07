Doubles quarter finalist Alicia Barnett is putting periods firmly on the agenda at this year’s competition, as talk of Wimbledon’s all-white kit continues to make the rounds. The iconic Wimbledon kit has become a fashion movement in itself, inspiring trends across decades. It’s quintessentially British. It’s this tradition element that Barnett says she loves, but the impractical side of running around a tennis court in all bright whites, whilst on your period, is something Barnett wants more people to talk about.

"Personally, I love the tradition of all-whites and I think we will handle it pretty well," said Barnett, per The Independent. “I think being on your period on the tour is hard enough, but to wear whites as well isn't easy, but girls can handle it. We're pretty tough when it comes down to it.” For most people who menstruate, an all white outfit is probably a no-go during that time of the month. There’s nothing embarrassing about the reality of menstrual bleeding, of course, but the fuss of having to deal with a period leak on-the-go is quite the headache.

Furthermore, pre-match training and performing at Wimbledon whilst menstruating is gruelling. "Your body feels looser, your tendons get looser, sometimes you feel like you're a lot more fatigued, sometimes your coordination just feels really off, and for me I feel really down, and it's hard to get that motivation,” explained Barnett.

"Obviously, you're trying to play world-class tennis but it's really hard when you're PMS-ing and you feel bloated and tired,” she noted. “Why do we need to be shy about talking about it? I know men aren't shy about talking about a lot of things." Hear, hear!