If there was ever a hall of fame for virality, 2025’s buzziest moments would claim the top spots. Not only did pop culture faves like Justin Bieber’s earnest “it’s not clocking to you” and the endlessly spoofed “Madame Morrible, MM… flip it around” help churn out the memes, but so many fashion-centric events dominated the group chats.

While previously known fashion trends like mob wife, coquette, and office siren continued their ascension, cutecore became the biggest new aesthetic, thanks in large part to the “so-ugly-they’re-cute” Labubus. Plushy bag charms became the No. 1 accessory, with the owner of Pop Mart, which produces the dolls, reportedly adding about $20 billion to his net worth.

Labubu fever was far from the only trinket phenom. Belly’s engagement ring on The Summer I Turned Pretty had its own moment, igniting many a Reddit debate that lasted throughout the warm weather months.

The movies also brought their fair share to the table, including but not limited to Jonathan Bailey’s slutty little glasses in Jurassic World Rebirth and Elphaba’s “sex cardigan” in Wicked: For Good.

For all of these and more, below, you’ll find a list of the 12 most notable fashion moments that will be talked about well beyond 2025.

1 Katseye For Gap Bjorn Looss Katseye’s milkshake brought fans to right Gap’s yard. In a year saturated with viral denim moments — like Sydney Sweeney for American Eagle, Addison Rae for Lucky Brand, and Beyoncé for Levi’s — the global girl group’s jeans ad rose to the top, gaining more than 400 million views across platforms in just three days. After it went live, streams on Kelis’ 2003 bop “Milkshake” — which was the soundtrack to the commercial — more than doubled and thousands of people made TikToks featuring Robbie Blue’s choreography. Starring in the most viral ad of the year? That’s gnarly.

2 Bad Bunny For Calvin Klein Mario Sorrenti When Bad Bunny asks, “Do you have your Calvins on?” apparently everyone pays attention. For Calvin Klein’s Spring 2025 campaign, the “DTMF” singer posed in a pair of white cotton briefs, leading to a reported $8.4 million in media exposure for the brand. As someone said in the comments for the viral spot on Instagram, “I’d like to thank Mr. Klein himself actually.”

3 Labubu Mania Robert Prange/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images After Naomi Osaka’s U.S. Open semifinal loss in September, a reporter asked the tennis player what her next bedazzled Labubu would look like if she’d won. Her response? “Don’t make me cry… I’m fine losing, but don’t ask me about this Labubu, man.” Osaka’s heart is far from the only one that the plush has captured. Lisa of Blackpink helped popularize the doll on Instagram in 2024; David Beckham posted one gifted by his daughter, Harper, on his Instagram story; and Madonna celebrated her birthday with a cake featuring a Labubu in her likeness with the message “happy birthday Madudu.” Created by Hong Kong-based artist Kasing Lung, Labubus have created a new cultural universe including bag charms, nail art, and the underground “Lafufu” market — with some estimates valuing the industry at $1 billion. From an amusement park to potential diplomatic relations, it looks like the Labubu has major staying power.

4 Belly’s Engagement Ring Erika Doss/Prime Belly’s engagement ring was the subject of *a lot* of scrutiny after Jeremiah proposed in Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty, with many people on social media asking “Is the engagement ring in the room with us?” The tiny piece of bling was later identified as Catbird’s $298 Diamond Fizz Ring, and the brand has since launched a collab collection with the show. Needless to say, Conrad would never.

5 Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Jeans Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images In the past, iconic Super Bowl halftime show moments have included Janet Jackson’s 2004 wardrobe malfunction, Destiny’s Child’s 2013 reunion, and Lady Gaga’s 2017 jump off the top of NRG Stadium. 2025’s iconic moment? Kendrick Lamar in his $1,250 flares. When the performance went live, the Internet buzzed about the pants. “Patiently waiting for Kendrick to drop the LTK link to these flare jeans,” wrote one TikToker. Turns out, the pair was picked out by stylist Taylor McNeill, who revealed the Celine Flared Surf Jeans in women’s size 29 were originally meant for her other celebrity client, Timothée Chalamet.

6 The “Protect The Dolls” Tee Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images After The Thunderbolts (later rebranded as The New Avengers) premiered in London, the Internet was fixated not on the movie’s launch, but on Pedro Pascal in a plain white T-shirt that read “Protect The Dolls.” Designed by Conner Ives, the slogan is rooted in ballroom culture and is a call to action to protect the lives, rights, and safety of trans women. All proceeds from the shirts benefit Trans Lifeline, a trans-led organization supporting the trans community. Spotted on Addison Rae, Troye Sivan, and Tilda Swinton, the shirts have raised more than $600,000 for the organization so far.

7 Skims’ “Ultimate Bush” Panties SKIMS Full-bush season arrived in October, when Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims, launched “The Ultimate Bush Collection,” a line of micromesh thongs with 12 faux hair shade and texture options including “Cocoa Curly” and “Clay Ginger Straight.” Though many questioned who would actually buy the merkins, the whole lot of them sold out within hours of the announcement. There’s even a waitlist for the pubic hair undies to this day.

8 Rihanna’s Pregnancy Announcement Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images When the first Monday in May rolls around, everyone knows Rihanna will keep fans fed at the Met Gala, and this year she took it to the next level. To celebrate the event’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme, the singer arrived in a full menswear-inspired Marc Jacobs look that included a wide-brimmed hat, a cropped jacket, a pinstripe suit — and a baby bump. A pregnancy announcement on the Met Gala steps? Only RiRi.

10 Taylor Swift’s Showgirl Era Republic Records When Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl era started with a bedazzled “naked dress,” a pair of fishnets, and a bejeweled headpiece, it was certain to cause a stir online. With the release of the “Fate of Ophelia” music video, it’s no coincidence that Old Hollywood glamour — feather boas and all — is back in full swing this trend cycle.

11 Elphaba’s “Sex Cardigan” Instagram/Cynthia Erivo There’s so much to say about Wicked: For Good, but the most viral debate was about a piece of clothing. In what’s supposed to be the sexiest scene in the film, Elphaba puts on a heavy-knit gray cardigan to seduce her lover, Fiyero. Though it was confusing for many viewers, Cynthia Erivo defended the choice, telling Bustle, “Why wouldn’t she be in something comfortable, the thing that makes her the most vulnerable?”