When Showtime dropped the official Yellowjackets Season 2 trailer on March 9, a sweet treat awaited fans. On the soundtrack, Florence + The Machine’s “Just a Girl” cover put a haunting spin on No Doubt’s 1995 hit, setting the tone for a potentially unnerving season ahead. “I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a “deeply unsettling” way for the show,” lead singer Florence Welch said in a statement. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone whose first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job.”

The Showtime drama’s second season, which begins streaming on March 24, will primarily stick to original versions of ’90s hits. After all, Yellowjackets Season 2’s Emmy-winning music supervisor, Nora Felder — who was responsible for Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” in Stranger Things Season 4 — has plenty of experience getting notoriously choosy artists to clear their classic songs. Those efforts are always part of serving a larger purpose to her shows, though.

Felder’s strategy is to choose music that stays true to the story. “Many times I look for songs with lyrics that can allude to the storyline aspects in thematically and emotionally layered ways. I try to be conscientious and not insult the audience's intelligence by spoon-feeding them,” she explained to Forbes in April 2022. “That’s not to say that there aren’t some instances when I would want to state the obvious by impactfully shouting out a message. At other times, however, I may want a song to subliminally whisper softly into the viewer’s ear.”

Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker’s “No Return” is still the Yellowjackets theme song, but there are also plenty of new throwback tracks to keep viewers rockin’ like it’s (almost) 1999. Here is an episode-by-episode breakdown of all the songs featured in Yellowjackets Season 2.

Episode 1 — “Friends, Romans, Countrymen”

“Seventeen” by Sharon Van Etten

“Drown” by The Smashing Pumpkins

“A Night in Rio” by Graham Francis De Wilde

“#1 Crush” by Garbage

“Last Resort” by Papa Roach

“Cornflake Girl” by Tori Amos

This post will be updated weekly as more Yellowjackets Season 2 episodes drop.