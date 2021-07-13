You Can Now Get Mary Berry To Read You A Bedtime Story

Everyone’s favourite culinary queen (perhaps with the exception of Nigella), Mary Berry is best known for her baking expertise and disdain for soggy bottoms. However, the former Great British Bake Off star’s latest venture will see her join the ranks of Calm celebrities to help the nation unwind, with the release of her very own original Sleep Story.

Available exclusively on the Calm app, Mary Berry’s aptly titled A Very Proper Tea Party will take listeners on a comforting journey, via tea and cake, of course. She describes the tranquil scene of a traditional afternoon tea party in an English summer garden, serving up a delicious slice of calm during a time when many of our sleep patterns might be hit hard.

In a statement to Bustle, Calm revealed that roughly 62% of Brits currently struggle with poor sleep. And, as coronavirus restrictions lift across the UK this month, anxiety levels are likely on the rise among many. These pressures, along with changes to the daily routines we’ve become accustomed to during the pandemic, are predicted to wreak havoc on our sleep.

It’s no wonder, then, that the Calm app is a popular coping strategy, and one that celebs are happy to support. With the release of Calm’s A Very Proper Tea Party, Mary Berry joins an impressive lineup of previous celebrity narrators, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Luther’s Idris Elba, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello, and Grammy Award-winner Harry Styles.

Ahead of the collaboration, Calm teased that the app’s “most scrumptious Sleep Story yet” was on the way, and, it appears there’s certainly an appetite for all things Berry on the platform. “Mary Berry has a nice relaxing voice, she’d be good for tucking you in for the night,” wrote one excited fan — and we couldn’t agree more.

If you’d like to give Mary Berry’s Sleep Story a listen yourself, A Very Proper Tea Party is now available on the Calm app.