Fashion’s coup d’état against pants rages on. The list of A-listers embracing the no-pants trend, popularized by Kendall Jenner, only keeps growing. Thus far, nearly everyone in Hollywood has rocked the daring look, including Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jennifer Lopez. Now, the most stylish celebs welcome another pantsless convert to their cohort: Nicole Kidman.

On Tuesday, March 19, the Big Little Lies star graced two stylish covers of Elle’s April 2024 issue. And in one of them, Kidman discarded bottoms altogether.

Nicole’s No-Pants Cover

By now, the fashion collective has settled on two go-to styling techniques for the pantsless trend: ditching pants for nothing but undies, and giving one’s legs some form of covering with the sheerest of tights (colored or otherwise). Kidman chose the latter.

She fronted the cover of Elle’s “Impact Issue,” and her look for it served exactly that: high-impact. Photographed by Mario Sorrenti, the actor posed sitting down wearing nothing but sheer black tights and an oversized black blazer.

This was no ordinary pantsless look, however. Kidman gave the risqué style a retro revamp. Her boxy satin jacket fell to her thighs and came equipped with big, broad shoulders, reminiscent of the power suit from the ’80s.

She completed her look with a few black accessories, including a skinny scarf tied around her neck and black opera gloves accented with Cartier jewels (a bracelet and rings).

She also slipped her feet into heeled sandals. While the socks-and-sandals combo is typically considered a fashion “no-no,” Kidman’s corporatecore aesthetic kept it chic.

Nicole’s Second Cover Was So High-Fashion

Meanwhile, the actor’s second cover couldn’t be more different. Kidman wore a white number that was a sculptural masterpiece. The dress featured long sleeves, a fitted waist, and a billowing skirt. But its key detail is the massive conical opening that protruded away from her head and kept its bottom half utterly hidden.

She finished off the look with sheer black tights and pointed pumps in the same inky hue.

The pantsless trend is truly the gift that keeps on giving.