One of Zac Efron’s most memorable High School Musical scenes was completely off-the-cuff.

Speaking recently to Netflix about his new film A Family Affair, the actor reminisced on some of his High School Musical numbers, including Start Of Something New” and “We’re All On In This Together.”

Revealing that he “still sings those songs in the shower,” the actor said he “invented” the choreography for the High School Musical 2 track “Bet On It.”

In the 2007 sequel, Efron’s character Troy Bolton passionately sings and dances through Lava Springs Country Club's golf course. As it turns out, the scene “was all improv” during filming.

“You know, when we shot that, we just had no ideas for what to do in the day,” he recalled. “Like, the director, he was just like, ‘Dude, we have no concept for this song, what do you wanna do?’ I was like, 'I don't know, we're on a golf course... we shot, I think the whole song, in three hours.”

Directed by Kenny Ortega, High School Musical 2 is the second installment of the Disney franchise, released after 2006’s High School Musical and before 2008’s High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

High School Musical stars Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Monique Coleman, and Corbin Bleu. Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The Disney Channel original movie follows the students of East High School as they work summer jobs at a country club, where they also prepare for a talent show performance.

Along with Efron, High School Musical 2 stars Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu, and Monique Coleman.

Go Wildcats!

This isn’t the first time Efron has looked back on his HSM days as of late. While being honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023, the actor paid tribute to High School Musical director Ortega and the film’s producer, Bill Borden.

“You guys were both instrumental in giving me my start in High School Musical,” he said. “I’m just eternally, eternally grateful. I still think about it every day.” Concluding his speech, Efron referenced his character Troy’s catchphrase, “Go Wildcats!” to cheers from onlooking fans.