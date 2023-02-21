Gabi Elnicki had a somewhat slow start on Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season. During her limo arrival, her maple syrup gift didn’t charm Zach — it seemed to have the opposite effect. “I’m hoping that I resonate better,” Gabi said at the time. “It might have left a bad taste in his mouth.” She also struggled to find time to have a meaningful conversation with Zach. In an interview with Bachelor Nation, Gabi described their connection as “pretty surface-level” at the time. “[But Zach] reassured me that all relationships move at different paces, so I feel excited to see what’s going to happen.”

And it seems that Zach was right. Gabi’s first one-on-one date arrived in the show’s Feb. 20 episode, during the group’s trip to London, and things looked a lot different between the pair. Gabi and Zach’s romantic outing took them to Floris London, the royals’ perfumery of choice, where they got to make their own custom fragrance (Zabi, of course). Clearly, they were already looking toward a future together. Gabi said the scent they made together was like their “first child.”

“This could be a scent that’s in our home, or we wear on our wedding day,” she added. “Like, that’s a really cool memory.”

They also got into some dress-up and rolled around with royal corgis before things got especially serious during the dinner portion of their date. Gabi told Zach that putting on her gown for the evening was “a little bit scary,” Zach’s reaction changed that.

“You made me feel, like, beautiful, without even seeing myself in a mirror,” Gabi said. Zach seemed touched by her words, reiterating that Gabi was “so beautiful, it’s insane.” But more importantly, he added, “Dress aside, like, I really see you for you.” Gabi then said in a confessional that “he made [her] feel loved.” So with their relationship at an all-time emotional high, are there any more clues that Zach gets engaged to Gabi on The Bachelor?

As it turns out, quite a few! For starters, there’s the live version of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love with You” that plays at the end of Zach and Gabi’s date. Not only is it a famous romantic song, but it also played during the overall trailer for Zach’s season.

That obviously doesn’t confirm anything one way or another — but it’s interesting that a moment from Zach and Gabi’s date was used to tease Zach’s entire journey. And in a recent appearance on Bachelor Happy Hour, Gabi said she’d choose “love” as one word or phrase that describes the whole season.

But do you prefer cold, hard leaks instead of clues? You’re in luck — there are plenty of those out there, too. Obviously, spoilers ahead!

Gabi is reported to make it very far into Zach’s season. However, spoiler accounts are split about how far, exactly. Back in November, @bachelorwhatever wrote on Instagram that Zach and Gabi actually get engaged at the end of this. Reality Steve, though, has reported that Zach gets engaged to Kaity Biggar, instead.

Interestingly, during her Happy Hour interview, Gabi pointed to Kaity as one of the first women she got close to in the house — in addition to Jess Girod and Ariel Frenkel, the latter of whom is reportedly one of Zach’s final three. Gabi became friends with everyone else, too, but “it felt like I had known them for a really long time,” she said. So regardless of who, exactly, gets engaged to Zach, it seems there’s nothing but love between the final few.