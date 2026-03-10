Zendaya doesn’t kiss and tell — or rather, get married and tell. On March 10, the actor attended Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week, and stoked reports that she secretly got married to her fiancé Tom Holland by sporting a gold band on her wedding ring finger — without actually saying a word.

Before taking her front-row seat, Zendaya — a longtime Louis Vuitton ambassador — posed for photographers and held her hand up to her head, coyly showing off a gold band on her left ring finger. In addition, she chose to wear a bridal white ensemble, which only further fueled the speculation. However, she didn’t confirm whether or not she’s married on the red carpet.

Where Did This Rumor Come From?

The rumor that Zendaya is now married to Holland came from her stylist and longtime friend, Law Roach. Speaking to Access Hollywood at the 2026 Actor Awards, he was asked if he’s working on Zendaya’s potential bridal looks. “The wedding has already happened,” he replied, teasing, “You missed it.” When asked to clarify if that was true, he answered, “It’s very true!” with a laugh.

Roach’s answer could’ve simply been his way of preserving Zendaya and Holland’s privacy around their wedding plans. However, he was asked a similar question by Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, and his answer didn’t change. “The wedding already happened, y’all missed it,” he quipped. “The wedding’s over. Sorry.”

Having a secret wedding would be fitting for the couple, given how private they’ve been about their relationship. Zendaya never announced her engagement to Holland, instead showing up to the 2025 Golden Globes with her diamond engagement ring.

When a Los Angeles Times reporter asked her to confirm, she “kept showing her ring, smiled coyly, and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously.” Months later, Holland confirmed their engagement in a viral moment during a panel, when someone told him, “I brought my daughter, and she got to meet your girlfriend.” Holland laughed and sweetly corrected them, “Fiancée.”