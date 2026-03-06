Haven’t you heard? It’s 2016 again, at least according to social media, which means that mid-2010s looks have already become nostalgic. In 2016, Zendaya was still considered a Disney Channel kid, starring on her second show for the network, K.C. Undercover. But slowly and surely, she had already started her transition into bonafide superstar and a style icon.

That year, the actor appeared in her first feature film Spider-Man: Homecoming, where she met her future partner, Tom Holland, and was showing off her style prowess at every event she could, with the help of her beloved stylist Law Roach.

However, Zendaya’s look at the 2016 GLAAD Awards proved she was ahead of her time, specifically when it came to a tried and true naked fashion trend: the classic leg slit. Or rather, two of them.

Zendaya’s Double Slit Dress

Zendaya wore a navy blue dress from David Koma, featuring a sleeveless bustier with a square neckline and strands of varying blue gems and studs.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Her bustier led to a high-waisted skirt with a thick black waistband and double zippers that nearly reached her ankles. She left them partially unzipped, creating two large leg slits.

Zendaya let her dress do the talking by skipping out on accessories, save for a simple silver ring. She completed her look with a pair of strappy black open-toe heels from Jimmy Choo.

Zendaya Reinvented The Leg Slit

Before wearing a double-slit dress, Zendaya had already redefined what a leg slit could look like a couple years prior. At the 2014 Grammys, she wore a gown by Emanuel Ungaro, featuring a sheer black button-up blouse with a lapel collar, oversized pockets, and swirled ruffles lining the sleeves.

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The buttons continued down her floor-length skirt, which featured a dainty blue polka-dot pattern. She left the second half unbuttoned, creating a large center leg slit that showed off her matching black pumps, and completed her look with a sleek box clutch.