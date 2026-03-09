Olivia Rodrigo is a rock-and-roll girl at heart, always wearing punk-inspired looks — but making them spicy — while performing on stage. But the singer is also a noted vintage fashion girlie, with a history of collecting archival piece, from her birthday Blumarine mini to her 1995 Versace gown at the 2024 Grammys.

Over the weekend, Rodrigo jetted to Paris Fashion Week, sitting in the front row at Chloe’s Fall 2026 show (and cleverly avoiding questions about the title of her anticipated third album). Naturally, she extended her trip to take in some iconic Parisian sights, and in true Fashion Week spirit, she did it in a vintage look that added a coquette flair to her usual gothic aesthetic.

Olivia’s Lace Mini

Posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, Rodrigo showed off a vintage Anna Sui look from the designer’s Spring 1994 collection, proving her prowess at selecting archival pieces that still look fresh today. She wore a long-sleeved black babydoll dress with a white lapel collar, matching tuxedo-like cuffs, and buttons leading to a poofy, high-waisted miniskirt.

Instagram / Olivia Rodrigo

Her bustier featured floral-inspired eyelet cutouts that continued down her sleeves and outlined her uber-short scalloped hem. Rodrigo added another preppy touch by wearing white knee-high socks under her black patent leather Mary Jane heels from Jimmy Choo. Wednesday Addams would either be horrified by her frilly flair or approve of her black-and-white attire.

Olivia’s PFW Look

At Chloé’s show, Rodrigo switched gears, embracing the fashion house’s signature bohemian-chic aesthetic. She donned a flowing pink sundress from Chloé’s pre-Fall 2026 collection with spaghetti straps, tiers of sheer gray lace on top, and more ornate pink lace embroidery at the floor-length hem.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

This time, she added some jewelry to her ensemble, including a long gold pendant necklace and a charm choker with two extended chains. She carried the brand’s iconic Paddington bag in an exotic python leather finish with chunky gold hardware, and completed her look with tan peep-toe clogs that barely peeked out from her dress.