As photographers snapped Zendaya’s 2023 NAACP Image Awards look on Feb. 25, one admirer couldn’t help but shout out that the Euphoria star was “serving, serving, serving.” Taking the plunge in a strapless black Versace couture gown with lime green accents from the brand’s spring/summer 2002 collection, Zendaya appreciated the compliment, later captioning an Instagram video of the moment, “Whoever you are, thank you…you made my night lol.” That was only the beginning of the love she’d get for her glam awards show style, though.

When Zendaya shared behind-the-scenes photos of her Law Roach-styled red carpet look on Instagram, boyfriend Tom Holland reacted with three heart-eyes emojis in the comments section. Meanwhile, SZA wrote, “STUNNINGGGGGGGG MY GOODNESS,” while Gigi Hadid added, “Insaaaanity.” Joining the chorus of other famous commenters were Serena Williams, Ellen Pompeo, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Lori Harvey, Naomi Campbell, Ryan Destiny, Heidi Klum, Justine Skye, Kendrick Sampson, Tamera Mowry, and Uzo Aduba.

Before she hit the Pasadena Civic Auditorium’s stage as a presenter, the Dune star, who was nominated for two NAACP awards, changed into a second outfit, throwing it back to 1993. Prada designer Miuccia Prada reworked the decades-old ensemble, which consisted of a star-accented bralette and matching white skirt with a cut-out waistband, specifically for the actor. On Instagram, the actor thanked Prada for “recreating” the vintage spring/summer look for her.

Naturally, Zendaya’s second NAACP look earned even more social media raves. “Serve, WERK and slay the children baby girl,” Taraji P. Henson commented, along with other such approving celebs as Shay Mitchell, Desiigner, Selma Blair, and Garcelle Beauvais.

After missing the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards, the NAACP ceremony marked Zendaya’s first awards season red carpet since the Primetime Emmys in September 2022. Following the “incredible honor” of her January 2023 Golden Globes win for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series, she penned an acceptance speech of sorts on Instagram that racked up more than 8.1 million likes.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has allowed Rue into theirs,” Zendaya captioned a black-and-white photo of herself, in part. “I think everyone knows how much she means to me, but the fact that she can mean something to someone else is a gift. I’m honestly at a loss for words as I type this, all I can say is thank you thank you thank you.”

Zendaya is also confirmed to attend the 2023 SAG Awards on Feb. 26, where she is nominated alongside Jennifer Coolidge, Elizabeth Debicki, Julia Garner, and Laura Linney in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category. As always, expect her to serve another look that will leave Holland — and the rest of us — in awe.